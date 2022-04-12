Rochester Testing Laboratory Adds AIHA LAP, LLC. EMLAP Accreditation for Mold Analysis

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Rochester, New York laboratory has been accredited for mold testing in air, bulk, and surface samples by the AIHA LAP, LLC. Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP).

EMSL Rochester (Laboratory ID: 284534) follows International Standard ISO/IEC 17025 policies and procedures along with offering reliable testing services to its clients. The laboratory can test fungal spores, hyphal fragments, pollen, insect fragments, skin fragments along with fibrous particulates from spore trap and surface samples.

“We are pleased to add further high-quality microbiology testing services to Rochester and the surrounding area with this AIHA accreditation,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Our expanding number of accreditations and company-wide focus on customer satisfaction makes no project too large or too small. We are equipped to handle routine work as well as highly specialized projects.”

In addition, EMSL Rochester is accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) and New York State Department of Health for both bulk and airborne asbestos fiber analysis (NVLAP Lab Code: 600183-0, NYSDOH ELAP Lab ID No: 12088). The laboratory is capable of asbestos testing via Phase Contrast Microscopy (PCM), Polarized Light Microscopy (PLM) and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) methodologies.

EMSL Rochester is located at 2975 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road, Building 100, Suite 130. The laboratory can be reached by calling (585) 957-9436. To view a complete list of EMSL's laboratory locations, accreditations, and capabilities, please visit www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL's testing services, please call (800) 220-3765 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

