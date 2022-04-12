Sama Launches Three New Features to Increase Quality and Lower Costs for AI Model Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif -- (April 12, 2022) Sama, the AI company delivering accurate data for ambitious AI to Fortune 2000 companies, today announces the launch of three new features designed to elevate the data annotation experience for customers with unmatched accuracy, scale, and efficiency. The solutions arrive on the heels of the company's oversubscribed $70 million Series B round to build the first end-to-end AI platform that allows teams to manage the complete AI lifecycle.

In today's artificial intelligence landscape, AI teams must take countless steps to create a functional and effective AI algorithm. From data cleaning to accurate image annotation, ensuring an algorithm is bias-free is of the utmost importance. Despite the prioritization of high-quality data, most AI teams struggle to create effective AI algorithms. Recognizing these challenges faced by Machine Learning (ML) engineers, Sama developed upon its existing product suite to launch two new customer-centric features: Sama Curate, a data filtering curation tool, and Sama Go, a self-service annotation platform. Simultaneously, the company made key improvements to Sama Annotate to enhance data annotation with 3D & LiDAR capabilities.

Each product has been thoughtfully designed to work seamlessly with the Sama Data Annotation Platform while providing a unique set of capabilities that improve the overall training data experience. As a result, these advancements automate ML data pipelines with faster product development by up to 2X.



Sama Curate leverages an active learning process to automatically select and label massive amounts of data quickly and with accuracy, ultimately reducing costs and the time needed to bring AI algorithms to market.

Sama Go is a self-service platform that gives users more control of data, allowing companies to rapidly innovate, experiment, and scale AI model development without sacrificing quality.

Sama Annotate 3D augments the Sama Data Annotation Platform with improved 3D & LiDAR data annotation, guaranteeing up to 95% accuracy and providing up to 99.5% quality annotation attainment for high-resolution Point Cloud viewers.

“When I first began working with artificial intelligence over a decade ago, practically every step of the process was handled manually, which is extremely time consuming and not the most effective process,” said Duncan Curtis, VP of Product Management at Sama. “Over the last few years, Sama's Product team has made it a priority to create a world-class training data development experience that helps data scientists deliver high-quality training data with ease.”

One significant implication of these new solutions is AI teams' ability to achieve improved accuracy for autonomous vehicles through high-quality training data. Given autonomous vehicles rely on LiDAR, RADAR, and 360-degree cameras to adapt to the world around them, the data used to power the AI is extremely complex and notoriously difficult and expensive to label. As a result, manufacturers are repeatedly faced with steep costs and poor model performance in unpredictable conditions. Recognizing the need for a better solution, Sama developed upon its existing data training platform to include world-class 3D and LiDAR annotation tools that boost annotation efficiency and allow teams to achieve high-quality AI at scale, predictably producing up to 94-98% IOU.

“We live in a 3D world, which is why 3D annotation platforms are critical to making AI more accurate with real, robust training data,” said Renata Walker, Senior Product Manager at Sama. “With 3D annotation, you don't lose valuable information due to advanced sensor fusion, which isn't the case t with 2D annotation. Autonomous vehicles are just one example of the endless applications that my team and I have designed our platform to train for, and I am excited to see how our clients leverage these newfound capabilities to their advantage.”

After raising the largest funding round for a woman-led AI infrastructure company, Sama continues to cement its position as an industry leader in providing high-quality solutions. Moving forward, the company will continue to leverage this funding and its expert team to deliver tangible solutions that solve the problems faced by the growing AI industry.

For more information about Sama's newly released features, visit www.sama.com/blog/new-from-sama-data-curation-self-service.

About Sama

Sama provides high-quality training data that powers AI technology. The company's platform is trusted by leading companies such as Google, Siemens, and Walmart, to develop accurate machine learning models. Sama specializes in image, video, language, and sensor data annotation and validation for machine learning algorithms in industries including manufacturing and robotics, autonomous vehicles, entertainment, e-commerce, retail, and agriculture. Driven by a mission to expand opportunities for underserved individuals through the digital economy, Sama has helped over 59,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. Its training and employment program were recently validated by an MIT-led Randomized Controlled Trial. For more information, visit www.sama.com.

— WebWireID287711 —