Pick up these 2022 BAFTA Games Awards winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts held its annual game awards show, handing out 18 awards to a dozen games, among them four wonderful titles you'll find right here on the Epic Games Store.

The night's biggest winner was Unreal Engine developed Returnal, which grabbed the Best Game award, along with nods for Audio Achievement, Music, and Performer in a Leading Role by Jane Perry.

TOEM, developed by Something We Made, was named best Debut Game during the night's celebration. The quirky adventure has you using your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical TOEM in a hand-drawn puzzler. You can pick it up right here, right now.

The best Family Game award went to Chicory: A Colorful Tale. The top-down adventure game developed by Team Chicory drops players into a coloring book world and has them using the power of their paintbrush to explore the vibrant world, solve puzzles, and–of course–draw things. You can pick the co-op and single-player game right here

The BAFTA Game Awards Game Beyond Entertainment is a unique category designed to highlight the best games that use the medium to explore important issues and deliver impactful messages through their content. Previous winners include Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, which deals with the topic of mental illness; My Child Lebensborn, which tells a story about a child's struggle with emotional trauma and bullying; and Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to), which encourages kindness through anonymous writing.

This year's winner is Before Your Eyes by developer GoodbyeWorld Games. In Before Your Eyes, players follow a single lifetime and that soul's journey into the afterlife with the help of the player's real-life blinks monitored by a webcam. You can pick it up here

Finally, the BAFTA for best Game Design went to the surprisingly deep, subtly horrific Inscryption, developed by Daniel Mullins Games. Inscryption starts out as a pretty traditional, and still very fun to play, roguelike, deck-building card game. But soon players find themselves wandering the claustrophobic space of the cabin within which that game takes place, trying to unravel a lurking mystery. If you haven't tried it yet, you're in for a treat. Pick Inscryption up right here.

All told, 19 of the 39 games nominated for BAFTA Games Awards are available right now on the Epic Games Store:

Among Us

Back 4 Blood

Death's Door

Deathloop

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Eastward

Far Cry 6

Fights in Tight Spaces

Fortnite

Genesis Noir

Hitman 3

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Sable

The Forgotten City

You can also check out the full list of nominees and winners over on the official website for the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards

