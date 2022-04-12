Siemens Mobility and ViaMobilidade to Modernize Commuter Rail Lines in São Paulo, Brazil

Siemens Mobility has been awarded two contracts by ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 to upgrade and modernize the São Paulo metro network. ViaMobilidade is part of the Brazilian infrastructure company CCR Mobilidade and are responsible for all urban mobility projects for the CCR Group in the country. Siemens Mobility will equip Line 8 with an automated signaling system and will install new electrification and traction power systems on both Line 8 and 9. The renewal of both lines will provide for greater availability, enhanced operations, increased sustainability, and an improved passenger experience. These contracts build on the already well-established relationship Siemens Mobility has with the concessionaire and the São Paulo metropolitan transportation network.

"Our investments in lines 8 and 9 will result in a very positive model for metropolitan rail transport. We are pleased that Siemens Mobility will continue to contribute significantly to the modernization of our network," says Francisco Pierrini, CEO of ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9.

“These comprehensive signaling and electrification upgrades will provide ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 with state-of-the-art technology that will improve the availability and reliability of the system, while also enhancing the overall passenger experience for the people of São Paulo. The modernization of both lines will also provide the basis and ability to pursue future signaling and operational improvements that can further increase automation, capacity and energy efficiency,” said Andreas Facco Bonetti, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Latin America.

For Line 8, Siemens Mobility will design, supply, and implement an automated signaling system that includes an electronic interlocking (Westrace MKII) in the regions of Osasco, Presidente Altino and Imperatriz Leopoldina stations. Track improvements and ATS reallocation will also be carried out in Barra Funda station. On both lines, Siemens Mobility will implement a series of improvements that will include the implementation of the complete electric system necessary for the functioning and operation of lines 8 and 9 of the São Paulo metropolitan region rail network. This specifically includes:

Line 8



Renovations of the Imperatriz Leopoldina, Osasco, Santa Terezinha and Santa Rita substations



New cabins at Barueri, Itapevi and Amador Bueno



Renovation of Presidente Altino, Osasco and Quitaúna cabins



Line 9



New substations of Cidade Jardim and Socorro



Renovation of Jaguaré and Morumbi substations



New cabins at Ceasa, Pinheiros, Berrini, Santo Amaro, Jurubatuba and Grajaú



Renovation of Cidade Dutra cabinet and distribution lines in 34,5kV



The 41 km Line 8 (Diamond) has 22 stations, crosses six municipalities in São Paulo metropolitan region and is served by a fleet of 36 trains. It is used by around 500,000 passengers a day. The 31.8 km Line 9 (Emerald) has 18 stations and a fleet of 36 trains, and transports 600,000 passengers a day. Both lines are operated by ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9.

Siemens Mobility has been a technology provider for CCR Mobilidade for many years. This has included signaling projects for the São Paulo Metro Line 4 (UTO, GoA4) and for two surface Metro Lines (GoA2) in Salvador da Bahia, as well as the 3kV catenary system.

