Siemens Mobility and ViaMobilidade to Modernize Commuter Rail Lines in São Paulo, Brazil

Siemens Mobility has been awarded two contracts by ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 to upgrade and modernize the São Paulo metro network. ViaMobilidade is part of the Brazilian infrastructure company CCR Mobilidade and are responsible for all urban mobility projects for the CCR Group in the country. Siemens Mobility will equip Line 8 with an automated signaling system and will install new electrification and traction power systems on both Line 8 and 9. The renewal of both lines will provide for greater availability, enhanced operations, increased sustainability, and an improved passenger experience. These contracts build on the already well-established relationship Siemens Mobility has with the concessionaire and the São Paulo metropolitan transportation network.
"Our investments in lines 8 and 9 will result in a very positive model for metropolitan rail transport. We are pleased that Siemens Mobility will continue to contribute significantly to the modernization of our network," says Francisco Pierrini, CEO of ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9.
“These comprehensive signaling and electrification upgrades will provide ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 with state-of-the-art technology that will improve the availability and reliability of the system, while also enhancing the overall passenger experience for the people of São Paulo. The modernization of both lines will also provide the basis and ability to pursue future signaling and operational improvements that can further increase automation, capacity and energy efficiency,” said Andreas Facco Bonetti, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Latin America.
For Line 8, Siemens Mobility will design, supply, and implement an automated signaling system that includes an electronic interlocking (Westrace MKII) in the regions of Osasco, Presidente Altino and Imperatriz Leopoldina stations. Track improvements and ATS reallocation will also be carried out in Barra Funda station. On both lines, Siemens Mobility will implement a series of improvements that will include the implementation of the complete electric system necessary for the functioning and operation of lines 8 and 9 of the São Paulo metropolitan region rail network. This specifically includes:
Line 8
- Renovations of the Imperatriz Leopoldina, Osasco, Santa Terezinha and Santa Rita substations
- New cabins at Barueri, Itapevi and Amador Bueno
- Renovation of Presidente Altino, Osasco and Quitaúna cabins
Line 9
- New substations of Cidade Jardim and Socorro
- Renovation of Jaguaré and Morumbi substations
- New cabins at Ceasa, Pinheiros, Berrini, Santo Amaro, Jurubatuba and Grajaú
- Renovation of Cidade Dutra cabinet and distribution lines in 34,5kV
The 41 km Line 8 (Diamond) has 22 stations, crosses six municipalities in São Paulo metropolitan region and is served by a fleet of 36 trains. It is used by around 500,000 passengers a day. The 31.8 km Line 9 (Emerald) has 18 stations and a fleet of 36 trains, and transports 600,000 passengers a day. Both lines are operated by ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9.
Siemens Mobility has been a technology provider for CCR Mobilidade for many years. This has included signaling projects for the São Paulo Metro Line 4 (UTO, GoA4) and for two surface Metro Lines (GoA2) in Salvador da Bahia, as well as the 3kV catenary system.
— WebWireID287710 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.