LG OLED Objet Collection Brings Home iF Gold Award for Design Excellence

A jury panel of 132 high profile design experts from over 20 countries awarded LG with 20 recognitions, among them the iF Gold Award for the LG OLED Objet Collection (model 65Art90). Among the awarded LG products, 16 were for Product Design while 3 were for User Interface (UI). This year, out of approximately 11,000 entries received, 73 applicants received iF Gold Awards.

The award comprehensively evaluates products based on its criteria, which include differentiation and impact, in 9 disciplines and categories – Product, Packaging, Communication, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Service Design, Architecture, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).

LG OLED Objet Collection, one of the Lifestyle TV lineup, secured the highest iF Gold Award for outstanding easel-like design that blends seamlessly into any room with its minimalist style and subtle use of neutral colors, bringing immediate sophistication and visual harmony to any indoor space. Users can lower the cover to reveal the full extent of the screen for the maximum viewing experience or partially cover the display to only see a curated selection of lifestyle functions.

In addition, LG OLED evo Gallery Edition (77G2), LG OLED evo (65C2) and LG XBOOM 360 were also recognized in the product design category for category-leading aesthetics, functionality and technological innovation.

In UX categories, both LG OLED Objet Collection and LG StanbyME (model 27Art10) were recognized for convenience and viewing comfort for delivering more usability. An intuitive touch screen allows StanbyME to be operated with ease. The user interface designed specifically for this product is unlike any TV UI and is tailored to the viewer's personal viewing habit.

Since 1953, designers and manufacturers have endeavored to win the renowned iF label for design. Conferred by the iF International Forum Design GmbH based in Hanover, the iF Design Award is recognized as one of the top three design awards in the world, alongside the Red Dot Design Award and IDEA (International Design Excellence Award). Winning an iF Design Award is confirmation of quality for outstanding design and exceptional customer service and, for consumers and users, an iF Design Award is guarantee that the product displaying the mark is the best in its class.

“We are very honored to be recognized at the iF Design Award after being recognized at the Red Dot Design Award for design excellence,” said Lee Chul-bae, senior vice president and executive head of LG Electronics' Life Innovation Design Center. “LG Electronics has always strived to offer the best user experiences and the highest aesthetic value, which is why it is very meaningful to have our efforts recognized by one of the top design award.”

