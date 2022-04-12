Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,34,884 in Q4 FY22

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,34,884 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q4 FY21.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY22 were at 1,22,147 nos., higher by 12%, over Q4 FY21.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY22 were at 2,12,737 nos., lower by 4% as compared to Q4 FY21.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,148 vehicles (**JLR number for Q4 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,622 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 19,570 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,578 vehicles.
*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
**CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR
