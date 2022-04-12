XPO Logistics Appoints David Phalen as Senior Vice President, Pricing, for North American Less-Than-Truckload Business

XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO today announced the appointment of David Phalen to the newly created position of senior vice president, pricing for the company's less-than-truckload (LTL) segment, effective immediately. Phalen will be responsible for leading technology-enabled pricing strategies for the company's North American LTL network.
Phalen joins XPO with more than 22 years of executive experience in pricing, revenue and yield management in the airline industry — most recently during seven years with American Airlines, where he served as managing director, international revenue management, and managing director, revenue analysis, ancillary and fulfillment. Previously, he held senior roles in pricing and revenue management with US Airways for eight years, and with America West Airlines for seven years (both now American Airlines). Earlier, he was with the financial advisory services group of Price Waterhouse. Phalen holds an MBA degree from Arizona State University.
Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “David has decades of success in executing optimal pricing strategies for transportation networks. He understands our growth plan for LTL and the levers behind it. I look forward to his impact in this key role on our team.”
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 727 locations and 41,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com
