AMA names new editor-in-chief of JAMA and JAMA Network™

The American Medical Association (AMA) announced the hiring of Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, M.D., Ph.D., M.A.S., as the next editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association ([i]JAMA)[/i] and JAMA Network™. Dr. Bibbins-Domingo is the Lee Goldman, M.D,. Endowed Professor of Medicine and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the UCSF School of Medicine. She was also the inaugural vice dean for population health and health equity at the UCSF School of Medicine, and co-founded the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Dr. Bibbins-Domingo will begin her tenure on July 1, 2022 succeeding Phil Fontanarosa, M.D., who has served as interim editor-in-chief since March 2021.

“We are tremendously pleased and fortunate to welcome Dr. Bibbins-Domingo as the new editor-in-chief where she will lead JAMA into a new era of publishing the groundbreaking research that is shaping the future of medicine and science,” said AMA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President James L. Madara, M.D. “As a physician, scholar, and leader, she has focused on health equity, on cardiovascular disease prevention—top priorities for the AMA —and more recently on COVID-19. I am confident Dr. Bibbins-Domingo—with her remarkable professional background ranging from basic science to an array of scholarly approaches to clinical studies—will effectively advance JAMA's mission that accelerates clinical research into practice at this critical time in health care in the U.S. and in global public health.”

“This is an extraordinary time for science, medicine and public health—one where the possibilities for accelerating advancements in human health seem limitless, while deep challenges to achieving optimal health for all seem intractable,” said Dr. Bibbins-Domingo. “Against this backdrop, a trusted voice for science, medicine, and public health has never been more important. JAMA and the JAMA Network represent an unparalleled platform for the very best science to reach the broadest audience and for advancing the discussions, debates and new ideas that will continue to shape health nationally and globally. I couldn't be more excited to join as editor-in-chief.”

“Dr. Bibbins-Domingo is a first-rate physician-scientist with broad and deep credentials spanning biochemistry, clinical science, population science and academic research,” said Otis Brawley, M.D., who served as chair of the search committee, which included 18 leaders from across medicine and academia from throughout the country. “Her expertise in the areas of health policy and equity, along with her leadership acumen, gravitas, and experience guiding complex enterprises uniquely qualifies her to be JAMA's next editor-in-chief.”

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo was a member of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force from 2010-2017 and led the Task Force as the vice chair and chair from 2014-2017. In this leadership role, she led the Task Force's editorial process of systematic review of evidence, authorship of clinical guidelines, and multi-channel publication of evidence and guidelines to physicians and patients.

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo began her career as a biochemist, having trained in the laboratory of the Nobelist Harold Varmus and currently serves as a general internist, cardiovascular disease epidemiologist, and a national leader in prevention and interventions to address health disparities. She is an NIH-funded researcher who uses observational studies, pragmatic trials, and simulation modeling to examine effective clinical, public health, and policy interventions aimed at prevention.

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo is an inducted member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the Association of American Physicians, and the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Bibbins-Domingo earned her Doctor of Medicine Degree, Ph.D. in Biochemistry, and Masters in Clinical Research from UCSF. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University in Molecular Biology and the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

About the American Medical Association

