Stranger Things: The Experience Brings the Upside Down to New York City this Spring

The year is 1985. The town is Hawkins. But the location is New York City. Netflix and experience discovery platform Fever have teamed up to deliver a new immersive Stranger Things experience which launches at The Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 7. Here, fans are transported into the Stranger Things Universe - a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and 80s nostalgia in an atmospheric celebration of the beloved, award-winning show.

The adventure begins with a visit to Hawkins Plaza - where fans come to discover that things are not what they seem - and eventually find themselves in the darker side of Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. This brand new storyline, developed exclusively with the show's creators, propels guests into a parallel universe where they must unlock their secret powers to face the gauntlet of lurking terrors and help save the town. After their perilous escape from the Upside Down, fans will arrive at an immersive F&B and retail hub celebrating Stranger Things' most visually iconic locations. Here, fans are free to explore (and take plenty of pictures of) every element of the Stranger Things world, such as grabbing a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy, knocking off MADMAX's high score at the Palace Arcade, and even avoiding encounters with the Demogorgons in the Upside Down.

Details:



Co-produced by Netflix and Fever, this groundbreaking experience takes fans of the global hit series inside some of its most iconic settings on an intimate guided new adventure alongside their favorite characters before the chance to hang out and explore all the major locations from the show.

Stranger Things: The Experience follows the smash-hit successes of the first official Stranger Things Stores that brought the “Upside-Down” to New York City and Los Angeles in Fall 2021, welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests and fans of the show over the course of its run. That followed Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience which took place in Los Angeles in Spring 2021, selling out every day for more than seven months and receiving rave reviews.

The Duggal Greenhouse is an iconic, raw event space that came to life in 2009 when Duggal Visual Solutions chose to retrofit and reinvent a once dilapidated WWII ship facility. With 35,000 sq. ft. of open and unobstructed space, 70' ceilings, glass paneling, and waterfront views, the Greenhouse is an entirely blank canvas to be transformed.

Following its initial announcement, the first round of tickets immediately sold out. Tickets are limited and prices will start at $54 per person and can be booked at strangerthings-experience.com/newyork. Fans can follow @strangerthings.experience for more.

The brand new Stranger Things: The Experience opens in San Francisco and other cities around the world later this year.

“The rift is open and we're excited that our Stranger Things fans will get to jump into the magic once more,” said Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. “This time they will take on the challenges themselves and work alongside Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang to fight the evil monsters plaguing Hawkins. As Dustin would say, you always say we should never stop being curious, to always open any curiosity door we find.”

Fans should expect mind-blowing audiovisual effects but are warned that they will also have to face their fears as things can quickly turn uʍop ǝpᴉsdn.

Tickets are limited, and while walk-ins are welcome, guaranteed entry is recommended and available by booking tickets at strangerthings-experience.com/newyork. Follow @strangerthings.experience on Instagram to keep up to date with exclusive news and surprises. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

Locations& Opening Times:



Location : Duggal Greenhouse, 63 Flushing Ave, Building 268, Brooklyn NY 11205

Opening times:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: 5 pm–9 pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 11 am–9 pm

Time slots available every half hour

The immersive audiovisual experience lasts for 45 minutes

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 214 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

— WebWireID287696 —