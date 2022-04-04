DOCOMO Launches Carbon-neutrality Website to Encourage Climate Action

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced that it has launched the CaboneuTM Community website (https://caboneu.jp/) where the general public, opinion leaders, companies and nonprofit organizations can share information on implementing eco-friendly actions in everyday life for increased carbon neutrality. The initiative is an extension of the Caboneu ecosystem DOCOMO launched last September as part of its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its business activities effectively to zero by 2030.
The website includes articles about how people are leading eco-friendly lifestyles, information on related events and initiatives, and a members' page that can be personalized to the preferences of each registered user.
In a related initiative, DOCOMO will set up a Caboneu booth at one of Japan's largest environmental events, Earth Day Tokyo 2022, in central Tokyo's Yoyogi Park on April 16-17 (Sat. & Sun.). The booth will promote the Caboneu Community and provide hands-on experiences for participants to learn about the global environment.
Going forward, DOCOMO will continue pursuing sustainable corporate development, aiming to help create a more secure, convenient and prosperous world for all generations.
Caboneu is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO INC.
About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.
https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.
— WebWireID287303 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.