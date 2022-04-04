Telstra to deliver faster internet for QLD schools

State school students across Queensland will have faster internet speeds than ever before, following a new $187 million, five-year deal between Telstra and the Queensland Government.

Under the agreement, average internet bandwidth speeds per student will be increased in multiple stages from 25Kbps per student today to 5Mbps per student by 2026 – 200 times current speeds.

This investment will ensure all students can take full advantage of the digital and online learning resources available to them – particularly improving internet quality in rural and regional schools, whose connection speeds will be equivalent to those in Brisbane.

Telstra Enterprise Chief Customer Officer John Ieraci said the project will enable the Queensland Government to deliver world-class education opportunities to Queensland students and local communities.

“We know that digital inclusion for school kids is one of the most important drivers when it comes to positive education outcomes.

“As a result of these upgrades, students from even the most remote parts of Queensland will have access to quality, high speed connectivity, and will get to enjoy all the opportunities that come with it,” Mr Ieraci said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the deal was a win win for state schools and their communities.

“We know how important the internet has become in our modern society, from our workplaces to our homes and in our schools for our children's education and futures,” the Premier said.

"This will ensure teachers have access to the latest digital technologies and tools for their classrooms: everything they need to deliver a world-class education.”

The significant bandwidth speed increase will be progressively rolled out to 1,258 state schools over the next 18 months and around 40 schools will be connected to fibre for the first time.

“This extensive infrastructure investment will also deliver connectivity benefits to all other Queensland Government agencies and businesses, who will have access to the upgraded networks,” Mr Ieraci said.

The announcement between Telstra and the Queensland Government follows contracts with every other Australian State to upgrade bandwidth to schools.

“Telstra is incredibly proud to play such an important role in the education of millions of kids right across Australia,” Mr Ieraci concluded.

— WebWireID287298 —