Juicy Stakes' Free Spins Week Takes Players from the Irish Countryside to the Bright Lights of Vegas

Juicy Stakes Casino players will visit the Las Vegas Strip and a quaint Irish pub during Free Spins Week April 4-11. Two of the most popular slots in the casino's Nucleus Gaming collection will be featured: the glittering Diamond Strip and The Golden Inn. Players will get 40 free spins by depositing as little as $25 -- more if they deposit $50. They can cash out up to $250 from their free spins.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
The Golden Inn is a happy Irish pub where rainbows lead to pots of gold. Golden Horseshoes win free spins and Wild Shamrocks multiply wins up to 3X.
Diamond Strip is a three-reel slot with the icons of the Las Vegas Strip as a backdrop. Three wild Double Diamond symbols wins 288X the bet plus another up to 88X random multiplier on top of that.
FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMES
Available April 4-11, 2022
40 Free Spins on The Golden Inn
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: BARS40
70 Free Spins on Diamond Strip
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: GEMS70
Juicy Stakes has a huge selection of slots and other casino games from four leading games developers. It also hosts some of the busiest poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.
— WebWireID287264 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.