New Game, New Cryptocurrency Option and a $1,000,000 Jackpot Winner at CryptoSlots

This week, CryptoSlots unveils its new Dragonlandia game, welcomes Ethereum as a new cryptocurrency option, and celebrates its first million-dollar jackpot winner. Dragonlandia is a medieval fantasy with exciting Bonus Features for fast action and maximum payouts. Next to Bitcoin, Ethereum is one of the world's most popular cryptocurrencies. And a player known as “Ruben” hit a million-dollar jackpot playing CryptoSlots exclusive Jackpot Trigger game.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
NEW DRAGONLANDIA
Dragonlandia has epic bonus features. Its suspense-filled Dragon Cave Bonus takes players into a sleeping dragon's lair where they open chests to win Coins. If the dragon wakes, it burns them alive, no wins. The Key symbol opens locks at the side of the reels. Unlocking all four starts ten Fire Free Spins. When the Ice Ogre loses his temper, all symbols disappear as he begins throwing matching Molten Rock symbols that can pay out up to 200X the bet.
Introductory Bonus
Available until April 15, 2022
123% Match Bonus
Bonus code: DRAGON123
Valid once for deposit of $25 - $100
Wagering requirement 25X
Valid for new Dragonlandia only.
JACKPOT TRIGGER MILLIONAIRE
CryptoSlots players earn tokens as they play any of its provably fair slots and video poker games. The bonus tokens are used to play the Jackpot Trigger game. Players can hold certain reels so, to play tactically, it's worthwhile to build up a stash of tokens and play for longer. The game has paid out $1000, $10,000 and even $100,000 many times, but this is the first time anyone's won $1,000,000.
ETHEREUM NOW AN OPTION
CryptoSlots has always used Bitcoin, Litecoin and Monero for deposits and withdrawals. Now, players can choose to use Ethereum. The highly valued cryptocurrency is known for its speed and adaptability. CryptoSlots is the only Ethereum casino with exclusive slots, video poker games and Keno.
