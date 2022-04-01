Springer Nature stops new sales in Russia and Belarus

Springer Nature condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and continues to call for an end to all hostilities. We are shocked and saddened by the images that flood our news channels each day and the senseless loss of life.
Given the Russian government's continued aggression, Springer Nature joins other academic publishers (see full text below) in taking additional steps and is stopping new sales and marketing of products and services to research institutions in Russia and Belarus.
Springer Nature continues to support our colleagues and the communities we interact with in Ukraine. This includes the provision of free book, journal and database content for those able to make use of it and free educational materials for Ukrainian students.
We continue to support the broader humanitarian relief efforts working with:
- The Philipp Schwartz Initiative of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and the Carl Zeiss Foundationto create an emergency fund to enable displaced researchers and their families to take a first step towards rebuilding their lives and work,
- Plan International Deutschland's emergency response programme to help with child safeguarding and psychological support at the Ukrainian border and beyond,
- and supporting healthcare workers in and around Ukraine via the International Medical Corps who are providing vital primary and emergency health support.
We have also been touched by the number of Springer Nature colleagues who have been donating or offering practical help to families fleeing the conflict.
Springer Nature remains committed to the sharing of knowledge - regardless of race, gender, religion or nationality - to build bridges of human understanding. Our actions are not targeted at Russian researchers but rather at Russian state organisations.
We continue to review the situation and will provide updates as needed.
########Multi-Publisher Statement - 31st March 2022
