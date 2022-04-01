Bahrain Airport Services enlists SITA to deliver new airport management system, optimizing efficiency and decision-making

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a contract with SITA to deploy SITA Airport Management, enabling BAS to manage its ground handler operations as cost effectively as possible and ensure the services are delivered in a timely manner, avoiding flight delays.

A key component of the technology upgrade is SITA Mobile Resource Manager which calculates optimal staffing levels, creates optimized rosters, and gives a real time view of task allocations and activities at Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

Through the new system, agents will be offered mobile access to enable data entry at the time and place of their operations. The system can also be used by all BAS staff working on shift rosters.

SITA Mobile Resource Manager provides an innovative way to connect mobile wireless devices in the hands of employees with the back-office systems and people needed to make things happen. Real-time updates improve and accelerate decision-making as events unfold, enabling more effective planning and allocation of resources. Automatic task logging increases the accuracy of billable services, boosting revenue generation and dramatically reducing time spent on charging disputes.

Commenting on this upgrade, Mohamed Khalil, CEO, BAS, said: “As we phase out manual and paper-based operations, the SITA solution offers the next generation of mobile resource management systems that will enable us to significantly improve our planning and rostering activities. The system will optimize resource deployment for ground handling management at BIA while also assisting us in enhancing planning, operational efficiency, employee management, and customer service.”

The approach ensures the involvement of ground operations staff by using digital personal devices to replace paper-based records of advocacy services provided to airline customers. This technology will also help BAS to assess all its customers' ground handling service level agreements and deliver a speedier service to the invoicing cycle.

Hani El-Assaad, President, Middle East & Africa (MEA), SITA, said: “We're excited to partner with Bahrain Airport Services on this project and facilitate the development of a new generation of resource management platforms designed to consolidate data and enable real-time decision-making and cost optimization, while further developing Bahraini talent. Bahrain Airport Services will be able to operate with the highest level of security, reliability, and performance, strengthening Bahrain's aviation sector."

