Dole Recruits Heroes of the Mind, Launches Uniquely Rewarding Social Contest as Part of Marvel Produce Program

Call out to teachers, principals, counselors, mental health professionals, social workers and all others cultivating strong, healthy minds! Your everyday hero's story could land you a share of $10,000 in scholarships to expand your passion project to make the world a better, healthier place.

As part of its nine-month Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble! empowered-living initiative inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dole Food Company, Inc. has kicked-off a uniquely rewarding social media contest and the first of four six-week recruitment campaigns designed to acknowledge and appreciate everyday heroes in all walks of life and bolster them to continue their positive impact in their homes, families, communities and in the world.

Fittingly, in honor of the May 6 theatrical release of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Dole has devoted the first recruitment campaign to Healthy Heroes of the Mind to honor those everyday champions committed to providing access to education, the joy of learning and overall mental health. Each campaign features the release of original Dole recipes, collectible DOLE® Banana stickers and DOLE® Pineapple tags, free digital downloads and social media content inspired by a new set of Marvel Super Heroes.

Making their debut today are five mind-blowing original Dole recipes including Salmon Avocado Time-Loop Trap Wraps and the vegan Spellbinding Sesame Barley Bowls in honor of Doctor Strange; Scarlet Magic Vegan Paprikash dedicated to Scarlet Witch; and the gluten-free Trash Panda Cosmic Chicken Salad Cups and Guardians Grilled Chicken, celebrating Rocket Raccoon and Guardians of the Galaxy, respectively.

In all, 20 original Marvel character-inspired entrées, side dishes, salads, desserts and smoothies developed by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole's nutrition and health communications manager, will be released in multiple waves throughout the campaign. All special recipes will be available for free public download at www.dole.com/disney.

Five new DOLE® Banana sticker designs featuring Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Wasp and Rocket Raccoon, as well as a new DOLE® Pineapple tag with Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Shuri, also are being released today in supermarkets throughout North America to join the millions of other Marvel-inspired stickers and tags introduced earlier in the month. A total of 26 unique stickers and tags will be released throughout the life of the program, and Dole even created a free, downloadable Banana Sticker Peel & Play Hero Book to help fans collect every sticker design.

“We are kicking-off our celebration of everyday heroes with a focus on those champions committed to advancing the power and potential of the mind, the value of lifelong learning and the importance of mental wellness to make the world a holistically healthier place,” said William Goldfield, Dole's director of corporate communications. “More than just recognizing these Heroes of the Mind, we encourage them to enter their hero's story in our Dole Celebrate Super Heroes Contest for a chance to receive up to $3,000 in scholarships to continue their work to make a difference.”

“We all need to believe in heroes – both Super Heroes tasked with saving the universe and everyday champions with a passion for bettering their communities one healthy mind, individual or family at a time.”

Dole's Celebrate Super Heroes Contest

The global fresh produce provider is now recruiting heroes of all stripes to enter Dole's Celebrate Super Heroes Contest for an opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship that can be applied to the winner's community or nonprofit project of choice. To become eligible, participants must post a picture or video of their healthy superpower on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter; share how that power helps others or their family or community; and tag Dole and use the campaign hashtags #CelebrateSuperHeroes and #Contest.

Two First Prize winners will be selected by a panel of Dole judges to receive $1,000 at the conclusion of each mind, soul, heart and home hero recruitment campaign. One Grand Prize winner will then be randomly selected from among the eight First Prize winners in September to receive an additional $2,000 for their personal or community project.

The contest continues through Sept. 10, 2022, and is open to legal residents 13 years and older of all 50 United States and Washington, D.C. (19 years and over in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 years and over in Mississippi). There is no purchase necessary to enter and some restrictions apply. To enter, and for Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions, visit this link. Dole Food Company, Inc., is the contest's sole sponsor.

Details and all program elements of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, including the contest, character recipes, digital downloads, dedicated social media campaign and blogger partnerships, can be found at www.dole.com/Disney, which is being continually updated. Dole is the sole executor of the contest.

