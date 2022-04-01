Hilton Awarded as 'Best Workplace for Women in Greater China™' for Third Consecutive Year

Hilton, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, was named the “Best Workplace for Women in Greater China™” for the third consecutive year by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The recognition is a testament to Hilton's commitment to supporting the personal and professional growth of its female team members, which has enabled Hilton to become an employer of choice for female professionals all around the world.

“We are delighted and honored to have been yet again awarded the title of 'Best Workplace for Women in Greater China™'. We have always been focused on empowering the growth of our female talent who have contributed in no small part to the Hilton of today. This accolade is an affirmation of not only the strength of our female team members, but also Hilton's diverse and inclusive talent development strategy,” said Christine Wang, vice president of human resources, Greater China and Mongolia, Hilton, “In the face of the opportunities and challenges posed to the tourism industry over the past two years, Hilton's female team members continued to exemplify optimism, innovation, and selfless dedication. This accolade belongs to all our female team members and will encourage us to continue leading the way and empowering each other to exceed our own benchmarks.”

As a leader in the global hospitality industry, Hilton has committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion as an important driver of its success. It launched a Team Member Resource Group powered by female team members that are dedicated to empowering each other through thoughtful activities and conversations throughout the year, some of which see the involvement of executives and industry leaders such as members of academia and social activists leading discussions on important topics including workplace diversity, as well as equity and tolerance.

In addition, Hilton has set new targets for diversity, equity and inclusion in its Greater China and Mongolia region. These include building a fast track lane for women in leadership, increasing female general managers from the current 25% to 30% by 2025 in tandem with the rapid portfolio growth in the region as well as having female leaders account for 40% of the Greater China and Mongolia Executive Committee. Over the past three years, nearly 60% of those who have joined talent development and leadership programs are female team members, amongst whom a number have been promoted to senior hotel management positions through these acceleration initiatives.

In order to better support its female team members, Hilton in Greater China and Mongolia is continuing to launch female leadership and career development programs, including a regional arm of the Women's Team Member Resource Group early this year. The group has since initiated a series of practical measures in response to active feedback including dialogue series and workshops that connect female leaders and team members to encourage allyship and exchange of advice and best practices. Only a few months underway, the resource group has proven to contribute to a warm workplace atmosphere that supports its members to thrive personally and professionally. It plans to engage over 1,000 team members in Greater China and become a key platform for cultivating female leadership through community building, mentorship, and collaboration.

Hilton first made the “Best Workplace for Women in Greater China™” by Great Place To Work® list in 2019. The company then topped the Best Workplaces in Greater China list in 2021, its second consecutive year in the lead. With seven straight years on the list, Hilton was granted the honor of being named “The Legend,” which requires that a company be listed among the Best Workplaces in Greater China for at least five consecutive years.

Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, has a strict set of selection criteria. To determine the Best Workplaces for Women™ list, it analyzed anonymous survey feedback from female team members across Greater China, then assessed their perceptions of leadership, organizational culture, and trust. Great Place to Work named 22 companies in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan to its “Best Workplace for Women in Greater China™” list in 2022.

About Hilton

