FIFA President, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL Presidents, join CAF President Motsepe at Africa MA President's meeting in Doha

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe hosted the Presidents of CAF Member Associations in Doha, Qatar where he was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani and President of CONMEBOL Alejandro Dominguez.

The meeting, attended by 52 African Member Associations, discussed some of the challenges facing African football, as well as the good progress that has been made on governance, professionalism and the improvement in CAF competitions and the quality of African football.

The CAF President Motsepe called on the African Member Association Presidents to work together to make African football amongst the best in the world.

On partnerships with other football Confederations, President Motsepe restated his commitment and the commitment of CAF to build mutually beneficial relationships with CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, UEFA, OCEANIA.

“I want to thank FIFA President Infantino, President Montagliani of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL President Dominguez for joining our meeting and emphasizing the commitment of all of us to partner and work together to develop and grow football in our Continents and throughout the world.

President of CONCACAF Montagliani added: “Africa and CONCACAF are the future of football and I know we are both on this journey to grow. We share similarities and we have similar challenges from travelling distances, to cross culture. We also share the passion for football. It is important for us going forward that we bond together and work closer not only for football in CONCACAF and Africa but to make FIFA stronger.”

President of CONMEBOL Dominguez said: “South America and Africa have always shared a lot in common. There is a dream I have; of course, the first prize. I hope that the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be played first by two South American teams but if they don't both make it, one must be South American and the other African. It is possible, we have the talent.”

