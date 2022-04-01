Hallmark Helps Spread Springtime Joy with Seasonal Cards and Special Gifts

Spring is in the air, which means it's time to shake off the winter blues and reconnect with family and friends. From inspiring cards for all springtime holidays to egg-laying hens, Hallmark's new greetings and gifts are made for making smiles together.

“Easter is a time for shared celebrations and a renewed sense of appreciation,” said Kristy Lewis, vice president of marketing and consumer experience at Hallmark. “It's an important time to come together with the people we care about most to reclaim a sense of hope and faith.”

Whether shoppers are gathering for Easter on April 17, observing Passover from April 15-23, or celebrating family coming together this spring, Hallmark is here for every caring and kindhearted gesture the season offers.

Greeting Cards

Heartfelt cards are the perfect way to celebrate with those near and far this season, and Hallmark offers hundreds of options to choose from. With physical and digital cards for springtime celebrations of all kinds and people of all ages, it's easier than ever to share the love.

Seasonal Gifts

Did you know the average Easter basket contains 14 items? Hallmark has a variety of items that will make great additions to your loved ones' baskets, as well as standalone Easter gifts, games and more.



Fill their baskets with soft items to cuddle with like a Better Together Peas and Carrot Magnetic Plush, Sunshiny Day Bunny Singing Stuffed Animal With Motion or Noah's Ark and Animals Plush Playset.



Fun items like The Shell Must Go On!: One Bunny's Eggs-Straordinary Easter Show Book, Zip-a-Long Chick Stuffed Animal and Little World Changers™ Kindness Stickers make great basket additions.



For parents short on time, Hallmark offers various pre-filled Easter baskets and gift sets including the Spring Chick Easter Gift Set, Warm Fuzzies Easter Gift Set and Love Somebunny Easter Gift Set that make it easy to show your love this season.



For families who enjoy fun and games, this Wearable Easter Egg Bean Bag Toss Game is sure to provide endless entertainment at any Easter gathering.



Think outside of the basket with fun gifts like our Hip Hoppy Egg-Laying Chick Singing Stuffed Animal With Motion, Jesus and Friends Wood Play Set or Easter Coloring Activity Kit.



The season of new beginnings is a time for celebrating – and no matter how you choose to celebrate, Hallmark is here to help.

Visit hallmark.com to shop online or find the nearest store. And for more springtime fun, visit our resource page featuring DIY decorations, seasonal recipes, Easter basket-building tips, egg hunt planning guides and more.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three linear cable channels, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. The company also features Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com.

— WebWireID287258 —