Iconic Harlem-based Fashion Innovator and Influencer Dapper Dan Launches His First NFT Collection with Gap

Today, Gap announced the global launch of the next iteration of its foray into the metaverse; a limited-edition collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) designed in collaboration with legendary fashion innovator and style influencer, Dapper Dan. The launch will build on the gamification of its first NFT launch, allowing customers to build their NFT collection with several drops at various levels and price points.

A legend in the world of style and design, Dapper Dan is a featured cast member in Gap's Spring '22 campaign. Fresh off the heels of two special-edition DAP GAP collaboration drops; Gap and Dapper Dan are now taking the partnership a step further by collaborating on a limited edition NFT collection—plus a specially designed DAP GAP “Harlem Tailor” hoodie and one-of-a-kind varsity jacket—a first-time NFT partnership for Dapper Dan.

“As some have dubbed me 'the godfather of hip-hop fashion,' it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would take our culture even further,” said legendary Fashion Innovator, Dapper Dan, “NFTs are a huge part of what's shaping culture right now. From analog to the metaverse—I am excited for the opportunity to explore this space with Gap and bring the newly hyped DAP GAP Hoodie to a whole new audience.”

“Gap celebrates individuality and what it means to be your true self, and Dapper Dan embodies just that – an icon breaking the mold, forging newfound personal freedoms and furthering progressive change,” said Chris Goble, Chief Product Officer at Gap. “We are honored to be the first brand Dapper Dan partners with in the metaverse. He is a legendary creator. He's never done what was expected and this is no exception; like Gap he is always pushing the limits of his creativity and individuality”

On April 2 at 9am PT / 12pm ET, the NFT experience kicks off with a 48-hour One-of-a-Kind DAP GAP digital auction, featuring single edition digital art designed by Dapper Dan and a special-edition physical DAP GAP varsity jacket signed by Dap himself. The auction opens on the same day as Fifteen Percent Pledge's first annual benefit in NYC. All proceeds raised from the auction will be donated to the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a non-profit advocacy organization, through its fiscal sponsor the Philanthropic Ventures Foundation, further advocating and supporting Gap Inc.'s commitment to create access and opportunity for the Black community by increasing its pipeline programs by 15 Percent.

Following the auction, the experience will include three gamified level drops: Common, Rare and Epic. Starting on April 5, Common, will be on sale for 48 hours, for 2 tez (XTZ). Currently, 2 tez is roughly $7 USD (exact conversion rates may vary based on market price fluctuations). Rare will be on sale starting April 7 for 10 tez and Epic on April 12 for 100 tez. All levels will be available to shop exclusively on gap.com/nft at 9am PT / 12pm ET. The digital collectibles will be available on a first come, first served basis, with Rare and Epic levels available in more limited editions.

The gamified experience encourages customers to collect iconic Gap hoodie digital art at the Common and Rare levels to unlock the opportunity to purchase the Epic—limited edition digital art designed by Dapper Dan and a special-edition physical DAP GAP Epic “Harlem Tailor” hoodie. For those who participated in the first Metallic series drop in January (Series 1), there are several perks they can expect:



Metallic Series holders will receive one Dapper Dan Common NFT via Airdrop on 4/4



Metallic Series Epic holders will receive one Dapper Dan Rare NFT via Airdrop on 4/6



Preferred Access: 100 Dapper Dan Epic NFTs will be available for purchase on a first come, first served basis for holders with un-redeemed Metallic Series collector's special (NFT created by fusing four Common and two Rare Metallic Series NFTs) beginning at 8am PT on 4/12, one hour before they are available to the public



Simultaneously with this drop, Gap is also announcing a new Discord server where customers can connect, engage, and foster a community with other fans of our NFTs. The Discord server can be accessed at discord.gg/gapthreads.

Gap continues to partner with Tezos and Interpop to create the Gap Threads marketplace, using a more energy efficient approach to secure its network, allowing it to operate with minimal energy consumption and a low carbon footprint.

With Gap's second venture into the metaverse, the company plans to continue to test and learn in this space. There will be future drops with a commitment to partnering with creators that mirror the brand's values and push the boundaries of creativity.

To shop for Gap digital collectibles, visit gap.com/nft #GapNFT

