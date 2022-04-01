Notice on Rotating Chairman Tenure 2022

In accordance with Huawei's Rotating Chairman system, Mr. Ken Hu will assume the position of Rotating and Acting Chairman of Huawei from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. During his term, Mr. Hu will serve in the company's top leadership position and head the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.

Ken Hu's Bio

Mr. Ken (Houkun) Hu is Rotating Chairman of Huawei, Deputy Chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors, and a member of its Executive Committee. Ken also chairs Huawei's Global Cyber Security and User Privacy Protection Committee, where he guides company strategy and oversees cyber security and privacy assurance systems.

With over 30 years of experience in the information and communications technology industry, Ken helps set the strategic direction of the company and has been instrumental to Huawei's growth in global markets.

Ken Hu joined Huawei in 1990. Since then, he has served in a number of leadership positions, including President of Huawei's China market, Regional President of Huawei Latin America, President of Global Sales, Chairman of the Board of Huawei USA, Chief Sales and Service Officer, and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. In these roles, he helped build out Huawei's global sales and service network, and played an integral role in Huawei's globalization initiatives.

From October 2011 to March 2018, Ken served as Rotating CEO at Huawei. In this role, he was responsible for companywide business development and management optimization. He also chaired Huawei's Human Resources Management Committee, where he was responsible for leadership and organizational development.

Ken is passionate about connectivity, inclusive growth, and driving sustainable development through innovation. He is a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council, the World Economic Forum's (WEF) International Business Council, and WEF's Digital Communications Industry Steering Committee.

Ken holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China, and an EMBA from CEIBS.

