Mastercard names Chad Wallace as Executive Vice President of B2B Solutions

Mastercard announced that Chad Wallace has joined the company's Global Product and Engineering organization as Executive Vice President of B2B Solutions and a member of the company's Management Committee. He will oversee the company's industry-leading commercial product offering, including its corporate travel and expense (T&E) management products, purchasing cards, virtual cards, B2B payments, and fleet card products, with a focus on enabling the digital transformation of corporate payments across accounts payable, procurement and treasury.

“Chad is joining Mastercard at an exciting time where B2B and commercial solutions are essential in enabling the shift to a digital economy for corporates,” said Craig Vosburg, Mastercard's Chief Product Officer. “Chad's diverse leadership experience across the industry will provide significant value for our customers around the world. His digital products expertise, proven track record and high energy will support our continued focus to drive innovation in the B2B space.”

Chad joins Mastercard from Goldman Sachs, where he was the Global Head of Digital for Transaction Banking within its Investment Banking division. In this role, he led the digital product and design organization responsible for building the cash management offering inclusive of liquidity and payment solutions to support the launch of Transaction Banking in various markets around the globe.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he was the Head of Digital Experiences for the Commercial Bank at Capital One, where he led a team responsible for migrating the treasury management digital experience to the cloud. Chad also previously held leadership roles at TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE Financial, and SunTrust. He earned a B.A. in Business Administration at Sam Houston State University. Chad is a passionate leader in the LGBTQ+ community with experience leading Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs to accelerate commercial opportunities, expand global partnerships, and assist partners in establishing their own DEI activities.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

