Smithsonian's Craft Show Opens April 20

The 40th annual Smithsonian Craft Show will take place April 20–24. Held in-person for the first time since 2019, the show features the work of recognized masters and outstanding innovators who are shaping the future of fine American craft. A panel of expert jurors have selected 120 artists representing all facets of contemporary craft and design, including basketry, ceramics, decorative fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed-media, paper, wearable art and wood. The works will be on display and for sale; serious collectors and casual shoppers will find one-of-a-kind pieces in a wide range of prices.

The theme of this year's event is Future Focus, a look at new directions in materials, fabrication and design. The show will take place at the National Building Museum, located at 401 F St. N.W. in Washington, D.C. Admission is $20 at the door, or in advance online at smithsoniancraftshow.org. The show's Preview Night Benefit April 20 offers an early opportunity to view and purchase crafts while enjoying cocktails and dinner.

The Smithsonian Women's Committee (SWC) produces the show to celebrate the finest in American contemporary craft and design. Artists are selected from a pool of applicants by a panel of jurors. Proceeds support grants to the Smithsonian for innovative education, outreach and research projects.

At the Preview Night Benefit, the Smithsonian Visionary Award will be presented to wood artists David Ellsworth and Michael Hurwitz. The SWC's Delphi Award, recognizing outstanding mid-career artists, will be presented to ceramicists Steven Young Lee and Roberto Lugo. More information about Preview Night Benefit tickets is available at smithsoniancraftshow.org.

The Smithsonian Women's Committee is dedicated to advancing the Smithsonian's mission to increase and diffuse knowledge. Founded in 1966, SWC celebrates fine American craft through the Smithsonian Craft Show. The committee awards grants and endowments throughout the Smithsonian from funds raised at its shows.

