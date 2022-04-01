Smithsonian's Craft Show Opens April 20

The 40th annual Smithsonian Craft Show will take place April 20–24. Held in-person for the first time since 2019, the show features the work of recognized masters and outstanding innovators who are shaping the future of fine American craft. A panel of expert jurors have selected 120 artists representing all facets of contemporary craft and design, including basketry, ceramics, decorative fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed-media, paper, wearable art and wood. The works will be on display and for sale; serious collectors and casual shoppers will find one-of-a-kind pieces in a wide range of prices.
The theme of this year's event is Future Focus, a look at new directions in materials, fabrication and design. The show will take place at the National Building Museum, located at 401 F St. N.W. in Washington, D.C. Admission is $20 at the door, or in advance online at smithsoniancraftshow.org. The show's Preview Night Benefit April 20 offers an early opportunity to view and purchase crafts while enjoying cocktails and dinner.
The Smithsonian Women's Committee (SWC) produces the show to celebrate the finest in American contemporary craft and design. Artists are selected from a pool of applicants by a panel of jurors. Proceeds support grants to the Smithsonian for innovative education, outreach and research projects.
At the Preview Night Benefit, the Smithsonian Visionary Award will be presented to wood artists David Ellsworth and Michael Hurwitz. The SWC's Delphi Award, recognizing outstanding mid-career artists, will be presented to ceramicists Steven Young Lee and Roberto Lugo. More information about Preview Night Benefit tickets is available at smithsoniancraftshow.org.About the Smithsonian Women's Committee
The Smithsonian Women's Committee is dedicated to advancing the Smithsonian's mission to increase and diffuse knowledge. Founded in 1966, SWC celebrates fine American craft through the Smithsonian Craft Show. The committee awards grants and endowments throughout the Smithsonian from funds raised at its shows.
— WebWireID287245 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.