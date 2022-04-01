Discover and Listen to Music With Even More Friends and Family—Plus Some of Your Favorite Artists—With Spotify's Newest Blend Update

Music has been bringing people together for generations, from concert halls to car rides to online communities. Last year, Spotify took group listening a step further and launched Blend, a shared playlist that combines the best of Spotify's personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality into a single shared playlist, making it easy for users to get into a listening session that is made just for them.

And Spotify is expanding Blend's reach with two new updates: The first allows you to Blend with up to 10 people in a group—whether it's your running club, favorite coworkers, group chat, book club, or chosen family. And the second gives you the chance to Blend with some of your favorite artists.

Now that you can Blend with up to 10 friends or family members, you'll be able to listen to a personalized playlist with your entire group chat.

To blend with a group, just follow a few easy steps:



Create + Invite: Just search “Blend” within the “Search” tab on Spotify. Then, tap “Invite” to select people to Blend with.





Blend: Once your friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist, which will include songs and recommendations that reflect everyone's music preferences and tastes. You'll even be able to see which songs were added for which friend.



Listen + Share: After everyone has joined the collaborative playlist, you and your friends will receive a custom share card that you can use to spread the word on social media.



Have you ever been curious about your favorite artist's creative influences? Now, you can find out—and see how yours compare—when you make a Blend with one of 20 music artists that merges tastes into one shared playlist made just for you.

Fans of BTS, Charli XCX, JO1, Kacey Musgraves, Lauv, Megan Thee Stallion, BE:FIRST, Mimi Webb, NiziU, Tai Verdes, Xamã, Camilo, Diplo, Angèle, Badshah, Kim Loaiza, CRO, Benjamin Ingrosso, Bennett Coast, AB6IX, and more can all look forward to the intimate musical experience.

To Blend with one of these artists, simply click the link in their name above and then let Spotify do the rest. We'll merge some of your musical tastes with those of your favorite artist's into one shared playlist made just for you. Users will also receive a share card showing your taste-match scores and the songs that bring you two together. These cards will allow you to see your listening preferences compared to the artist and are created to be shared directly to Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter.

From here, your Blend playlists for groups, artists, and pairings will continue to update daily.

At Spotify, we believe that music brings people together—and Blend is helping listeners do just that. Now, with this latest update, there are even more opportunities for Free and Premium members to bond with friends over new music.

Ready to begin listening with the best of them? Head to Spotify and start creating your Blend playlists now.

