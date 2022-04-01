Test Roofing Materials for Asbestos before Demolition, Repair or Roof Replacement Projects Begin

In 2013, the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) in California published A Consumer's Guide to Asbestos that warned that nearly every building contains some form of asbestos. The same document reports that some roofing shingles were manufactured with asbestos and that consumers should avoid disturbing these products unless the roof must be replaced as a result of normal wear.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, asbestos fibers were added during the production of roofing and siding materials to strengthen them, to increase their durability, and to provide a limited amount of insulation and fireproofing. They list asphalt roofing felt, asphalt roofing shingles, cement roofing shingles, roof underlayment, sealants, and flashing as some of the roofing materials that could contain asbestos.

“Roofing materials that contain asbestos can still be found on many residential, commercial, and institutional buildings,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing's Huntington Beach facility. “Unfortunately, virtually every roof on a home or building will one day need to be repaired or replaced. If the roof was constructed at some time up until the early 1980s, there's a chance it contains asbestos. Exposure to asbestos fibers can lead to mesothelioma, asbestosis, and lung cancer over time. Roofing materials are rarely labeled as containing asbestos, so the only way to know for sure if it is present is to have it tested.”

Contractors and property owners have access to quick and affordable asbestos testing at LA Testing. With multiple locations, LA Testing offers laboratory services to detect asbestos from bulk materials as well as from industrial hygiene and environmental samples. They also provide sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE). These services help to protect workers, building occupants and help to keep companies in regulatory compliance.

To learn more about asbestos or other building science, occupational, health and safety services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to asbestos and other environmental test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California's leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash, and smoke damage, particulates, and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), CDC ELITE, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health, and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro, San Diego, and Ontario.

