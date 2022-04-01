TGS Announces Tarakan 3D Reprocessing Project in Indonesia

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced its third seismic data reprocessing project of 2022 in Indonesia, delivering new insights into the prospective Tarakan Basin. This project applies a modern comprehensive broadband processing workflow to 3,363 square kilometers of 3D data to better understand the hydrocarbon prospectivity of the basin, which has seen successes in the significant Parang and Badik oil discoveries.

TGS will apply a high-end broadband PreSTM and PreSDM workflow with dynamic matching FWI, tomography and modern demultiple methods to address key imaging challenges associated with the complex shallow overburden.

Will Ashby, Executive Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, commented, "Applying the modern imaging expertise of TGS to the Tarakan Basin dataset will play a crucial role in unraveling the full offshore potential of this area. Through close collaboration with our clients, we have developed this important project, building upon recent exploration success in the area."

The survey is the latest of a series of multi-client seismic data projects TGS has announced in Indonesia to assist in driving exploration in the country.

This project is supported by industry funding. Final pre-stack time and depth products will be available during Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, respectively.

