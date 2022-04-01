Austrian Airlines taking off into the Easter holidays: This year's Easter egg hunt takes place in the Mediterranean









Cyprus, Sicily and Spain among the top destinations for the Easter break



Up to 58,000 guests expected on holy weekend: Easter holidays will be the first big travel peak after two years of pandemic



Back to old travel habits: Austrians are booking long-term again



CCO Michael Trestl: “The desire to travel is at an all-time high and Austrian Airlines is the most popular travel companion“



Easter holidays are around the corner and many Austrians want to use them for their first air travel after two years of pandemic. This year, many Austrian Airlines passengers will celebrate Easter at sunny destinations in the Mediterranean. During the Easter holidays, classic holiday destinations such as Cyprus, Sicily or Spain are particularly popular. Around Easter and the bank holidays in May, city trips to London, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Nice or Barcelona are in high demand.. . For the Easter period, Austrian Airlines records a massive increase in bookings of 380% compared to the same period of the previous year. 690,000 bookings within the last two weeks in March show that passengers tend to go back to book more long-term again. The booking curve for the upcoming summer months is currently on a steep upward trend.

Austrian Airlines is reacting to this positive development: The national flag carrier flies again with its full fleet and plans a 20 percent higher summer offer to European holiday destinations compared to pre-Covid times. Austrian Airlines flies up to three times a day from Vienna to Palma de Mallorca and opens routes to Valencia, Kavala and Samos.

Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl: “After two years of pandemic we can see a massive demand for travels. The booking numbers for holiday flights around Easter and in summer clearly prove: Austrian Airlines remains the most popular companion for your holiday and charms with typical Austrian hospitality.”

Tips and tricks for a relaxed start into the Easter holidays

Between Good Friday and Easter Monday, Austrian Airlines expects more than 530 departures from Vienna with more up to 58,000 guests. The red-white-red flag carrier has prepared for that peak: For the Easter holidays, the number of employees at all Austrian Airlines counters and gates at Vienna International Airport will be increased. Furthermore, all self-service facilities will be in service. For families with small children there will be special check-in counters with a play area in Terminal 3.

In order to avoid stress at the security checkpoints, an early arrival at the airport and the online-check in prior to departure are recommended. With the web-check in, seats can be reserved comfortably from home up to 47 hours prior to departure. To speed up security checks and the boarding of the aircraft, compliance with hand luggage regulations is important. All passengers arriving by City Airport Train (CAT) can check in their luggage for Austrian Airlines flights already at the station in Wien Mitte. To save waiting time for possible document checks at the airport, Austrian Airlines offers its passengers a digital pre-check of Covid-related travel documents.

On Easter Sunday there will be a small surprise for all Austrian Airlines passengers on scheduled short- haul flights with Melangerie-offer. A chocolate Easter bunny will sweeten up the holiday for all passengers.

