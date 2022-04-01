The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the 34th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) will take place in Paris, France from 31 May to 2 June 2022.
Under the theme - People, Purpose and Passion - Building a sustainable future for ground operations – the event will focus on improving implementation procedures and operations, forging sustainable new agreements and empowering the workforce to deliver lasting and environmentally sound solutions.
“The recovery from COVID-19 brings its challenges—including the need to address staff retention and attraction, effective training and just culture principles. The scaling-up of operations to meet demand is also an opportunity to improve efficiency, increase compliance with global standards, improve safety and environmental performance and accelerate efficiency gains with digitalization and automation. The discussions at this year's IGHC will help all stakeholders in this critical part of the aviation value chain to align on the key components of its long-term sustainability,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA's Director of Ground Operations.
IGHC brings together industry leaders from airlines, airports, ground service providers to manufacturers for networking and business development. The event provides a unique platform for the discussion and implementation of industry standards, policies and procedures.
Program highlights include:
- IATA's Director General Willie Walsh's fireside chat with Steve Allen, CEO dnata, and Richard Prince, CEO of Aviapartner
- A technical session for members of the IATA Charter of Professional Auditors (CoPA) on the changes to the IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) and IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO). This session will be open to all delegates.
- Sessions exploring key topics such as:
- Sustainable ground operations
- Root causes of the ground handling labor shortage
- Digital load control
- Gen Z and the ground operations industry
- Artificial intelligence in ground handling
- Baggage tracking
- Global standards to improve safety
- Changes in 2023 SGHA (Standard Ground Handling Agreement)
The confirmed speaker's list includes:
- Fabio Gamba - Director General, Airport Services Association
- Thomas Romig - VP Safety, Security & Operations, Airports Council International
- Marta Gomez Andreo - Manager Innovation & Operational Improvements, Qatar Aviation Services
- Peter Beutler - Vice President Commercial Cluster Switzerland & France, Swissport
- Christina Markou - Airport Services and Commercial Agreements Manager, Aegean Airlines
- Derick Zimmerman - Vice President, Safety & Training, Airport Terminal Services
To facilitate networking, delegates will have access to the enhanced networking tool available on the event App and three BizZone areas available to hold meetings.
IGHC will offer a dedicated exhibition area for ground service providers and ground handling solutions providers including Worldwide Flight Services, Fraport AG, SKYPRO, Air Business GSE, and Inform Software amongst others.
The event is open to accredited members of the press.
Notes for Editors
- IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 290 airlines comprising 83% of global air traffic.
- You can follow us at twitter.com/iata for announcements, policy positions, and other useful industry information.
- Fly Net Zero
— WebWireID287234 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.