"Beyond the Scale," an Internationally Best-Selling Book, is Free For One More Day (through 04/01/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Debra Moss's new book, “Beyond the Scale: Emotional Healing from Food Addiction.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day through Friday, April 1st.
Debra wrote Beyond the Scale to help women just like you leave the frustration, overwhelm and stress of weight loss behind. This book outlines specific steps that when implemented and practiced consistently will put you in control of your beautiful life.
Debra understands stress and what it can do to the body, mind and spirit. Unlike many other health coaches, she addresses the whole person during the weight loss process not just the body.
Debra Moss is a Certified International Health Coach, wife, entrepreneur, guest speaker, and author. She will help you learn how to feel confident, eat better and live a healthier life while losing weight.
“Beyond the Scale,” by Debra Moss will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (03/28/22 - 04/01/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V9ZFRBL
For More Information:
For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .
Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.
About the Author:
Debra is a Certified International Health Coach, Bible teacher, speaker, and writer based in North Carolina. She helps women take back their health - mentally, physically, and spiritually. Debra struggled with emotional eating, self-worth, and self-sabotage for years. She overcame them all and created a successful faith-based solution to help others bring lasting health, hope, healing, and freedom in their lives.
— WebWireID286919 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.