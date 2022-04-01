"Beyond the Scale," an Internationally Best-Selling Book, is Free For One More Day (through 04/01/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Debra Moss's new book, “Beyond the Scale: Emotional Healing from Food Addiction.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day through Friday, April 1st.

Debra wrote Beyond the Scale to help women just like you leave the frustration, overwhelm and stress of weight loss behind. This book outlines specific steps that when implemented and practiced consistently will put you in control of your beautiful life.

Debra understands stress and what it can do to the body, mind and spirit. Unlike many other health coaches, she addresses the whole person during the weight loss process not just the body.

Debra Moss is a Certified International Health Coach, wife, entrepreneur, guest speaker, and author. She will help you learn how to feel confident, eat better and live a healthier life while losing weight.

“Beyond the Scale,” by Debra Moss will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (03/28/22 - 04/01/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V9ZFRBL

About the Author:

Debra is a Certified International Health Coach, Bible teacher, speaker, and writer based in North Carolina. She helps women take back their health - mentally, physically, and spiritually. Debra struggled with emotional eating, self-worth, and self-sabotage for years. She overcame them all and created a successful faith-based solution to help others bring lasting health, hope, healing, and freedom in their lives.

