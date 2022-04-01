It's Almost Too Late for the World's 10 Most Endangered Species

Due to human hunting and habitat destruction, many animals are now at risk of extinction. To create awareness and help turn the tide, South Africa's Springbok Casino has published information on 10 of the Most Endangered Species.
Click here to watch video version of this casino news story
The pangolin is one of the most trafficked mammals on Earth. Killed and sold for their meat and for use in Chinese and African medicine, their population has declined by 80% in the last 20 years.
As a result of poaching and habitat loss, there are only 67 Javan rhinos left in the world and only about 80 Sumatran rhinos.
The vaquita porpoise is the most critically endangered mammal on the planet, with only 10 individuals remaining due to the use of huge floating gillnets.
Hunted for their meat and shells since the ancient Egyptians and Romans, Hawksbill turtles are now critically endangered.
The destruction of the tropical rain forest in Borneo and Sumatra is the main reason orangutans are threatened with extinction.
A century ago, up to 80,000 tigers roamed India. Today, as a result of trophy hunting and a market for tiger rugs and coats, there are only about 3500.
There only an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild. In the 19th century there were 3-5 million African elephants. Now there are only 415,000.
More information on these endangered species can be found at https://www.springbokcasino.co.za/weareendangered.
This month Springbok players can take 25 free spins on the new Thai Emerald slot game from Realtime Gaming.
FEBRUARY FREE SPINS
25 Free Spins on Thai Emerald
Coupon Code: NOTOOLATE
Available until April 30, 2022
Springbok Casino, South Africa's favourite online casino, has hundreds of slots and table games, all played in rands. Customer service is available in either English or Afrikaans,
— WebWireID287151 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.