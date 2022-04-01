April Brings a Shower of Free Spins and Free Blackjack Bets to the Casino Games Section at Everygame Poker

April's Slot of the Month in the casino games section at Everygame Poker is the exotic Thai Blossoms. Until the end of April, players can take up to 100 free spins on this new game from Betsoft. April 4 - 11, they can also get free spins on four other popular new Betsoft slots: Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2. For a break from slots, the casino is also giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets April 4 - 10.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Thai Blossoms has Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, Durian and Lichee Nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins.
FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: THAI BLOSSOMS
April 1-30, 2022
30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM01
60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM02
80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM03
100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM04
Next week is a Free Spins Week showcasing four more great games.
FREE SPINS DEPOSIT BONUSES
April 4-11, 2022
30 Free Spins on Stacked
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: DECK30
60 Free Spins on Stay Frosty
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: COOL60
80 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom
Min. deposit $75
Coupon code: CASTLE80
100 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2
Min. deposit $100
Coupon code: JOURNEY100
15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS
All players get 15 free $2 blackjack bets April 4-10. The free blackjack bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21.
— WebWireID287150 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.