Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

|Company Announcement
No. 27/2022
Copenhagen, 25 April 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 19 April to 22 April 2022:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|459,141
|64,413,835
|19 April 2022
|18,718
|145.11
|2,716,161
|20 April 2022
|21,135
|146.33
|3,092,678
|21 April 2022
|21,672
|144.17
|3,124,463
|22 April 2022
|20,588
|143.26
|2,949,501
|Accumulated under the programme
|541,254
|76,296,639
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 April – 22 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,746,066 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.89% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Attachments
