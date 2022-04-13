Nextensa NV / SA: Ordinary general meeting of 16 May 2022

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 13 April 2022 – 5.40 PM CEST

Ordinary general meeting of 16 May 2022

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") invites the shareholders of the Company to attend the annual general meeting of the Company that will be held on Monday 16 May 2022 at 16.00 pm, in Maison de la Poste, Picardstraat 5 box 7, 1000 Brussels.

An annual general meeting with physical access is organized, taking into account the current health and safety measures in force.

Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation, the Company reserves the right to change the (participation) modalities of this meeting should the corona measures be strengthened and/or additional measures or guidelines apply, taking into account the general safety and health concerns, and will inform the shareholders thereof, by means of a press release and on its website www.nextensa.eu.

The documents regarding this general meeting (including a.o. the notice of the meeting) are available as of today on the website www.nextensa.eu - ‘Investor relations' – General meeting.



For more information



Michel Van Geyte

Chief Executive Officer

+32 3 238 98 77

michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company's investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/12/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg's biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d'Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 721.1 million (value on 12/04/2022).





Attachment