Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, at 10:00 (CEST).
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in-person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.
In-person participation:
The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA's offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo.
Digital participation:
Please refer to the attached guide for online participation.
The notice including appendices is attached.
All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Norsk Hydro ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
- Appendix 1 - The financial Statements and the Board of Directors Report 2021 and the auditors report for the financial year 2021
- Appendix 2 - Board of Directors policy on remuneration for leading persons
- Appendix 3 - Board of Directors remuneration report for leading persons for the financial year 2021
- Appendix 4 - Agreement on dissolution of the Corporate Assembly
- Appendix 5 - Current and proposed Articles of Association of the company
- Appendix 6 - Guidelines for the Nomination Committee incl change log from previous version
- Appendix 7 - Recommendation from the Nomination Committee
- Appendix 8 - Form of voting and proxy
- Appendix 9 - Guide for online participation of the AGM of Norsk Hydro ASA
