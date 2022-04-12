Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 53 of the Listing Rules of the SIX Exchange Regulation





ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS

At the 54th Annual General Meeting of Sika AG on April 12, 2022, all proposals of the Board of Directors were approved.

The Annual General Meeting of Sika AG was held on April 12, 2022 in Zurich. Based on the Ordinace 3 of the Federal Council on measures to prevent the spead of coronavirus, it was not possible for shareholders to physically attend the Annual General Meeting. Instead, the shareholders could cast their vote through the independent proxy.

The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2021.

The shareholders voted in favor of the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out a gross dividend of CHF 2.90 per share for the business year 2021.

The administrative bodies of Sika AG were granted discharge.

The shareholders re-elected all previous members of the Board of Directors, other than Daniel J. Sauter and Christoph Tobler who did not stand for re-election, as well as its Chairman Paul Hälg for another one-year term. Further, the shareholders elected Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder and Gordana Landén as new members of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also elected Justin M. Howell, Thierry F.J. Vanlancker and Gordana Landén to the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a one-year term.

KPMG AG were elected as auditors.

Jost Windlin was re-elected as independent proxy.

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the compensation report for 2021.

Further, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board's and the Group Management's future compensation.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

