Vaisala's Interim Report January–March 2022 to be published on April 29, 2022
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–March 2022 on Friday, April 29, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 3:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.
Audiocast and conference call
An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 3:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
UK: +44 33 3300 0804
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
US: +1 63 1913 1422
PIN: 52926986#
A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala
