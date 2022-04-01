Flex LNG – Cheniere declares the option for the 5th LNG Carrier

April 1, 2022 Hamilton Bermuda

Flex LNG, Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") FLNG announced today that Cheniere Marketing International ("Cheniere") has declared their option to employ a fifth LNG carrier from Flex LNG under the Time Charter Agreements announced April 14, 2021.

Cheniere and Flex LNG has agreed that Flex Volunteer will be the fourth ship under the agreement and that this ship will be delivered to Cheniere mid-April 2022 rather than during third quarter of 2022 as originally agreed. The Time Charter with duration of 3.5 years has therefore been extended by about 2.5 months to facilitate early delivery of the ship to Cheniere.

Flex Aurora will be the fifth ship to be delivered to Cheniere, and she will commence her 3.5-year Time Charter during third quarter of 2022 according to the original agreement. Last year, Cheniere took delivery of Flex Vigilant, Flex Endeavour and Flex Ranger under Time Charters with a minimum duration of between 3 and 3.8 years.

All existing Flex LNG ships are large LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of approximately 173,400 to 174,000 cubic meters and are fitted with efficient dual-fuel two-stroke propulsion (MEGI/XDF). This makes the ships particularly ideal for large parcel, long haul transportation with the industry's lowest carbon footprint and unit transportation cost.

The Time Charter Party Agreements remain subject to certain closing conditions in connection with the delivery and acceptance of the LNG carriers to Cheniere.

For further information, please contact:

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.