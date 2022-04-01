Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 25 March – 31 March 2022
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.
During the week of 25 March 2022 up to and including 31 March 2022 a total of 3,418,224 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.85 for a total amount of €40,499,691.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 289,003,223 representing 57.8% of the overall share buyback programme.
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
