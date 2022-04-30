Yan Kalika, DMD, MS, Founder & CEO of Image Orthodontics, Receives the UCSF Alumni Entrepreneur Award

San Francisco, CA April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Yan Kalika, DMD, MS, CEO and Founder of Image Orthodontics has been selected by the Alumni Association of UCSF, as the recipient of the 2022 Alumni Entrepreneur Award. The intent of this award is to recognize an alumnus who demonstrates the highest caliber of innovation in science and/or healthcare through risk-taking actions and/or value-creating transformations.



Many outstanding, talented, UCSF alumni are changing the world and making a difference in their communities. Each year, the Alumni Association of UCSF (AAUCSF) presents alumni awards to recognize just seven distinguished alumni from more than 50 nominations and their superior accomplishments, service and contributions on a local, national and global scale.



Since founding Image Orthodontics 20 years ago, Dr. Kalika has taken a unique approach to creating orthodontic treatment plans that address the overall functioning of the jaw, mouth and teeth in addition to improving smile aesthetics. More recently, he has focused on improving quality of life through Airway Orthodontics, sleep apnea and TMJ treatment. Dr. Kalika is also the co-founder of Diagnocat, an artificial intelligence company providing dentists with the cutting edge technology to finish their cases faster and provide a proper and the most precise diagnosis.



Dr. Kalika is being honored with the Alumni Association of UCSF, 2022 Alumni Entrepreneur Award during the UCSF Alumni Weekend, April 30, 2022. There will be an award ceremony and Dr. Kalika will be sharing his journey as an entrepreneur and innovator.



About Image Orthodontics:

Image Orthodontics is a leading destination for innovative, technology-forward orthodontics and personalized patient experience. For 20 years, Image Orthodontics’ team of world class orthodontists and staff have provided braces, Invisalign, clear braces, TMD/TMJ and sleep apnea treatments, and transformed smiles of adults, teens, and children. For more information and to stay connected, follow Instagram.com/imageortho_sf or visit imageorthodontics.com.

Contact Information:

Image Orthodontics

Evelyn Scalora

415-816-0667

Contact via Email

imageorthodontics.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/860424



Press Release Distributed by PR.com