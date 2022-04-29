Code3 Wins Gold at 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Use of Social - COVID-19 Response

Direct Relief, in Partnership with Facebook and Code3, Boost Vaccine Acceptance in the US Through Short and Smart Creative Campaigns

New York, NY April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Code3, an award winning Performance marketing company has won best use of Social Media - COVID-19 related Gold at the 2022 Stevie Awards. The winning work was for Direct Relief, in Partnership with Facebook to Boost Vaccine Acceptance in the US through short and smart creative campaigns.



The winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process.



Since the beginning, the CDC claims getting the COVID-19 vaccine can slow the spread of the virus and put an end to the pandemic. To combat widespread hesitation and make a difference, Code3 partnered with Direct Relief and Facebook’s Insights for Impact team to generate short creative campaigns to build confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The campaign ran from December 2020-June 2021 and targeted adults ages 18-40 in states considered to have mid- to low-vaccine acceptance. Code3 focused on three messages that encouraged people to get the vaccine. A call-to-action response was paired with each message, encouraging users to ask their doctor about the vaccine.



There were three sets of messaging that showcased getting the vaccine not only protects yourself, but your family and community as well. Second set used social norming dates visualization to show acceptance rates of the vaccines. The third set of messaging worked best at providing facts and demystifying false information about the vaccine. It showed that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and important for preventing the spread.



“We are thrilled to win a Gold Stevie for our creative work with Direct Relief. I’m so proud of the work the whole team did to spread awareness around the Covid-19 vaccine and inspire people to take action and get vaccinated. We were able to reach over 2 million people and a post-campaign analysis showed 79.6K people were helped by this campaign,'' said Aislinn Shelvin, Creative Director, Code3.



