MIND 24-7 Opens Third Arizona Location to Provide Immediate Access to Behavioral Health Services

New Walk-In Mental Health Facility in Phoenix will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Scottsdale, AZ April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This week, Scottsdale-based MIND 24-7, an emerging leader in immediate-access behavioral health services, opened its third walk-in mental health facility in Arizona at 10046 North Metro Parkway in Phoenix. This new location will provide express (urgent care) and crisis (emergency care) services for children under the age of 18 (with adult services being added soon), and like all MIND 24-7 locations, will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This third addition to the company’s portfolio now gives them the capacity to treat up to 200 patients at a time. To support this rapid growth, MIND 24-7 has hired over 400 team members, including nearly 250 additional behavioral health professionals.



The official Grand Opening Ceremony for the MIND 24-7 Phoenix / NorthCentral location will be held at 4:30 p.m. on June 9, 2022. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please contact Kristi Stovall at kstovall@mind24-7.com.



“We are excited to continue our expansion in Arizona, bringing our innovative model for an immediate access behavioral health clinic to the community,” said Adrienne Opalka, MIND 24-7’s Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. “We are here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for adults and youth experiencing urgent mental health issues. MIND 24-7 is here to provide you and your loved ones with the right mental health care, right when its needed.”



There are two other MIND 24-7 facilities servicing the greater-Phoenix area of Arizona. MIND 24-7 Phoenix Central (at 24th Street and Thomas Road) opened last September serving youth only, followed this February by MIND 24-7 Mesa (on Higley Road) serving both youth and adults. MIND 24-7 facilities do not require appointments, and their doors are open for walk-ins around the clock - addressing the urgent need for walk-in access to immediate mental health care.



The dedicated staff of MIND 24-7 offer individuals three levels of appropriate care:



Psych Express Care (urgent mental health care) prevents unnecessary emergency room visits by allowing patients to walk in and see a licensed mental health clinician immediately. On average, an appointment lasts an hour from start to finish.



Psych Crisis Care (mental health crisis stabilization) reduces the need for suboptimal inpatient health admissions by serving those patients in real crisis. Patients are cared for by a skilled multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize and treat them until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to an appropriately selected longer-term intense treatment program.



Psych Progressions (transitional mental health care) reduces readmissions by dually focusing on the interim mental health needs before a specialized care setting placement, as well as addressing the social determinants of health that have exacerbated the mental health crisis. Psych Progressions provides the needed immediate care until our social workers can refer patients into our ecosystem of community and mental health partners.



The leadership team at MIND 24-7 is committed to fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible mental health services. With extensive experience in behavioral health and population health, Opalka, along with fellow value-based healthcare visionaries and co-founders, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Spight and Chief Innovation Officer Nicole Bradberry, bring a deep experience and a uniquely patient-centered perspective to accessible mental healthcare.



About MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, Mind 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.MIND24-7.com.

