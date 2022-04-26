Dealius Welcomes New Members to Its Advisory Board

Dealius is proud to introduce two new individuals to their Advisory Board. Duke Long, Principal of the Duke Long Agency and Robert Thornburgh, CEO of SIOR.

After months of getting to know everyone on a personal and professional basis, seeing that their values reflect the organizations, Dealius believes that with their guidance they can help the company accomplish their vision.



Dealius is extremely honored to announce the following members to its Advisory Board.



Duke Long – Principal/The Duke Long Agency



Duke Long is a twenty-plus year veteran of commercial real estate. He is the broker and owner of The Duke Long Agency. He has invested in, advised, and helped grow many of the latest technology companies focused on commercial real estate. He is an advisor, mentor, and the entrepreneur in residence for Second Century Ventures and the NAR Global Reach Program. He has been asked by many well-known companies and associations such as CBRE, JLL, Colliers International, The National Association of Realtors, The International Council of Shopping Centers and CoreNet among others to speak and present about the latest in Commercial Real Estate Technology. He attended Indiana University and is also a veteran of The United States Air Force,



Robert Thornburgh, SIOR, CCIM, FRICS

CEO/Society of Industrial & Office Realtors (SIOR)



Robert is the CEO of SIOR Global, consisting of over 3,600 members across 722 cities and 45 countries. In his role, he is directly involved with leading the organization’s overall growth, strategic vision, and culture.



His highly successful and respected career stems from over 25 years of faithful service to the industry, his clients and community. His breadth and depth of experience in commercial real estate are the direct result of his focus on integrity and a transformational, service-oriented style of leadership.



He has been consistently recognized across the commercial real estate industry for his emphasis on innovation and passion to help others achieve their goals. In both 2020 and 2022, he was honored as a “Best Boss in the Industry” by ALM Media.



Dealius LLC. is an enterprise SaaS for commercial real estate firms. The Company was registered as a Florida limited liability company in July 2017.



Dealius began as an idea to ease the challenges of managing business operations in the Commercial Real Estate market to automate broker pipelines, commissions, deal packets, receivables, payables, invoicing, and reporting. Development of its software began in 2015 and a beta release was completed in 2016. In 2018, the product was enhanced to incorporate the functions of a basic Customer Relations Management (CRM) system, and Dealius has now become an all-in-one brokerage management platform that integrates CRM, deal management and back-office functions into one easy-to-use solution.



In Q3 2021, Dealius Capital was launched to provide financing to Dealius’ clients through commission advances and working capital. This product is still in Beta and being tested with select clients. Dealius is currently utilizing LendFlow as the funding partner.



Currently under development is Dealius Pay, which will launch the organization into the payment processing segment allowing customers to receive commission payments through our digital wallet via ACH transactions.



