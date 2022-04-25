As the Job Market Soars, Executive Search Services Continue to be in Demand

FPC announced the company's recruiting services continued to be on high demand as the US job market soars. The company reported its YTD revenue increased by 46% over 2021, and March of 2022 was the highest grossing month since May 2001.

Lake Success, NY April 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the company’s recruiting services continued to be on high demand as the US job market soars. The company reported its YTD revenue increased by 46% over 2021, and March of 2022 was the highest grossing month since May 2001.



As the Great Resignation continues to impact the workforce, companies have increasingly looked to specialized executive recruiters to meet their hiring needs. Companies are overwhelmed with a multitude of challenges including recruiting, hiring, and retaining top talent. FPC franchisees and recruiters leveraged their experience, knowledge, and contacts to assist clients with these needs. These companies span industries such as Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Chemicals, Technology and Transportation/Logistics.



Much of the success of the first quarter was attributed to FPC’s Exchange program, where recruiters collaborate both inside and outside of their specialties to fill critical, hard-to-fill job openings. By collaborating with colleagues in different industries and leveraging FPC’s up-to-date technology, the Exchange program was up 27% over the same period last year. In an effort to expand these professional relationships, FPC held its first in person annual conference since 2019, entitled, Better Together Again.



FPC continues to expand their national presence by opening new franchised search firms and hiring new recruiters in targeted locations across the country.



“The first quarter was truly remarkable for the FPC system. The momentum from last year has clearly continued and we are cautiously optimistic about the balance of 2022, despite geopolitical risks and rampant inflation. Over the past 20 years corporations have tried to figure out ways to recruit on their own but have clearly recognized the value of our services and aren’t hesitating to reach out to us,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC.



About FPC

FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together

the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. For more information about FPC please visit www.fpcnational.com.

Contact Information:

FPC National

Anny Barrad

516-647-4554

Contact via Email

www.fpcnational.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/860016



Press Release Distributed by PR.com