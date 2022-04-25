BDA Advises Ngoc Nghia on Its Sale to Indorama Ventures

New York, NY April 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce the completion of the public tender offer process for the acquisition of Vietnam’s Ngoc Nghia Industry – Service – Trading JSC by global chemical company Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), effective on 21 April 2022.
BDA advised Ngoc Nghia, the pioneer and leading provider of PET bottles, preforms and closures in Vietnam. It has long-term partnerships with Vietnamese and multinational companies as well as export customers in many countries. Ngoc Nghia has a reputation for high-quality, full-service solutions with production sites in Cu Chi, Tay Ninh and Bac Ninh. Ngoc Nghia adheres to strict quality control and international production procedures.
IVL is a leading global chemical company headquartered in Thailand, with 140 manufacturing sites in 35 countries.
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, BDA, said, “Vietnam remains one of the most active Asian M&A markets, with strong foreign investment inflows driven by the promising macro-outlook. This transaction shows investors’ confidence in Vietnam’s recovery and fast growth post COVID-19.”
Simon Kavanagh, Partner, Head of Industrials, BDA, said, “We’re proud to have advised on this transaction – our third industrial transaction in Vietnam during the pandemic. This shows our skills in Industrials, as we deliver best results across borders, even in turbulent markets.”
Huong Trinh, Partner, Head of Vietnam, BDA, said, “We look forward to seeing Ngoc Nghia’s next phase of development. Ngoc Nghia will benefit from consumer growth and the shift in manufacturing and supply chains to Vietnam.”
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, Hong Kong
Simon Kavanagh, Partner, Hong Kong
Huong Trinh, Partner, Ho Chi Minh City
Phuoc Pham, Director, Ho Chi Minh City
Yen Pham, Vice President, Ho Chi Minh City
Minh Pham, Analyst, Ho Chi Minh City
About Ngoc Nghia
Ngoc Nghia provides PET bottles, preforms and closures to a diversified base of customers in Vietnam and internationally. The Company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. www.nnc.vn
About Indorama Ventures
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg ticker IVL.TB), is one of the world’s leading petrochemicals producers, with a global manufacturing footprint across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company’s portfolio comprises Combined PET, Integrated Oxides and Derivatives, and Fibers. Indorama Ventures products serve major FMCG and automotive sectors, i.e., beverages, hygiene, personal care, tire and safety segments. Indorama Ventures has about 26,000 employees worldwide and consolidated revenue of US$14.6 billion in 2021. The Company is listed in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI). www.indoramaventures.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
