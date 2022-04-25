Crowdfunding for AIPER's Seagull 3000 Robotic Pool Cleaner Raises More Than $500,000 in First 20 Days

AIPER, the leader of smart-cleaning devices for home, yard, swimming pool and outdoor cleaning needs, is thrilled to announce that current crowdfunding to support the development, production and distribution of its innovative Seagull 3000 robotic pool cleaner surpassed $500,000 in a remarkable 20 days.

AIPER, the leader of smart-cleaning devices for home, yard, swimming pool and outdoor cleaning needs, is thrilled to announce that current crowdfunding to support the development, production and distribution of its innovative Seagull 3000 robotic pool cleaner surpassed $500,000 in a remarkable 20 days. The project is now 6,586% funded by 700 backers, with 26 days remaining in the campaign. AIPER’s crowdfunding success is a result of continuous innovation and improvement of its products, as the company listens to feedback from users and appreciates the support of all its customers.



The Seagull 3000 Wall-Climbing Cordless Pool Cleaner is a powerful and smart wall-climbing robotic pool cleaner that has a 120-minute runtime from one charge. Its cordless design eliminates common hassles such as cord tangling and maintenance, tripping over wires and electric shock. With 120W suction power and ultra-fine filtration, it swallows up all debris and can clean any surface (concrete, vinyl plastic or fiberglass). Other attractive features include a floating battery with a Bluetooth receiver and smart app control, automatic cleaning route adjustment for superior maneuverability, auto parking when battery power is low, and dual filter baskets to double up debris storage.



“The Seagull 3000 was selected as a ‘project we love’ by Kickstarter thanks to its innovative power and multiple functions,” said AIPER spokesperson, Kaylee Yang. “Our customers prefer cordless, smart-cleaning devices that are better and innovative. The Seagull 3000 works incredibly well and continuously cleans for 120 minutes, saving so much time as well as allowing customers to not think about charging the unit while it is cleaning.”



For more information on the Seagull 3000 and to save 50%, visit Here.



AIPER is the most innovative global smart appliance company, constantly researching and upgrading tools. Its goal is to lead innovation and be the best resource in the outdoor smart cleaning industry. The company is at the very top of the bestselling product lists in its industry, including Amazon and other major digital marketplaces. All AIPER products have been certified to meet or exceed market regulations and safety and environmental standards. The company is committed to strict quality control, customer service and reliability, winning the trust and loyalty of its customers. It has been designing, innovating and delivering trendsetting, cleaning solutions since 2017, and is dedicated to product excellence.



“Our mission is to create simple, smart cleaning solutions. Users constantly give us five-star ratings and incredible feedback. We will always strive to make cleaning and maintenance smart and effortless,” added Yang.

