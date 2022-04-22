Willard Powell Hires New Managing Directors Focused on DE&I, Executive Search & Talent Acquisition

Talent acquisition firm, Willard Powell, is proud to announce the hiring of two new Managing Directors, Laurena Mitchell and Bryan Ward. They bring knowledge, experience, and integrity to their respective roles, as well as a passion for diversity in both the workplace and in society at large.

Laurena is responsible for supporting Fortune 100 organizations in need of executive level talent. Her track record of success and strong leadership skills from over a decade of experience in the technical recruiting space will help elevate and execute Willard’s growth strategy. Leveraging her interest, education and experience in DE&I, Laurena is passionate about making an impact on companies by providing top talent from diverse backgrounds, while educating leaders and stakeholders on how to build and maintain inclusive teams.



Laurena recently completed her Masters in Human Relations with a focus on Inclusive Leadership. There she learned to analyze structural inequality, identify societal problems, advocate for policy change, design programs and evaluate solutions and outcome-based assessments.



Laurena brings rich experience both at technical recruiting firms and leading technology brands. She spent four years at Microsoft where she worked exclusively with key stakeholders to acquire essential talent for the organization. While at Microsoft, Laurena also worked as a Program Manager for internal and external diversity events. Prior to her time at Microsoft, Laurena held Technical Recruiter roles at tech companies, Rackspace Hosting and TEKsystems.



Outside of the office, Laurena volunteers in the community and with at-risk youth. She is also a certified Yoga Instructor and enjoys reading about inspirational people, traveling, learning about new cultures, creating art, and spending time in nature.



Alongside Laurena, Bryan will be instrumental in Willard Powell’s talent management solutions, with a focus on growth and placing executive leadership across the financial and technology verticals.



Bryan joins the Willard Powell team following decades as an executive in the financial services and business development sectors, having spent the majority of his career at Morgan Stanley and Legg Mason. With an extensive career of success and leadership in sales and sales management, Bryan is a connector and has a keen eye for sourcing and hiring top talent.



With expertise as a senior leader in relationship development and evolution, talent acquisition and management, building strategic partnerships, and recognizing opportunities while leading through disruption and change, Bryan is equipped to position both companies and individuals for future growth and success.



On the personal side, Bryan is committed to volunteerism, as he proudly serves as President for his home town’s Little League program, has coached youth athletics for over fifteen years, is a member of Fordham University’s Mentoring Program, and has recently become a trustee at Lasell University.



Like Laurena, Bryan shares a passion and commitment to DE&I, having previously been a member of multiple ERG’s (Employee Resource Groups) and former Legg Mason Steering Committee and Diversity and Inclusion Council, as well the proud recipient of Legg Mason’s LGBTQ Ally Award in 2020.



“I couldn’t be happier about having Laurena and Bryan join the Willard Powell team. They each bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and integrity to their respective roles, but it is their personal commitment and passion for diversity in both the workplace and in society at large that make them the perfect additions to our culture. I’m confident that Laurena and Bryan will make an immediate impact in helping organizations find and retain key talent,” said David McInnis, President & Founding Partner of Willard Powell.



