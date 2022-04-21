Topdawg Acquires 2,721 New Retailers in Q1 of 2022

TopDawg.com, a dropshipping platform connecting online retailers with wholesale suppliers, is growing rapidly. Acquiring 2,721 new retailers in Q1 of 2022, a 68.69% increase in the number of retailers that joined in Q4 of 2021.

Fort Lauderdale, FL April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The pandemic has prompted a change in shopping habits and has created an opportunity for e-commerce businesses to grow and thrive. As shoppers turn more frequently to online retail, wholesale suppliers are scrambling to find the most effective ways of reaching those customers.



Dropshipping platforms are usually based on a single supplier working out of a warehouse and offering dropshipping services to retailers that want to do business with that supplier. Another frequent scenario is when a dropshipping platform offers an integration service. Still, the retailer must set up individual accounts with each supplier on that platform, creating a demand for resources to manage those relationships on both sides, the retailer and supplier.



TopDawg's platform allows retailers to sell products at recommended retail prices while receiving wholesale pricing from the dropshipping suppliers with products listed in TopDawg’s wholesale products catalog. Retailers can also easily manage shipping and tracking on orders, with TopDawg handling all logistics and fulfillment.



In this way, TopDawg is a vital link between retailers and wholesale suppliers, making it possible for anyone to start their own dropshipping business or expand product offerings for existing e-commerce stores.



TopDawg’s dropshipping platform acquired 2,721 new retailers in Q1 of 2022, which is a 68.69% increase in the number that joined the previous quarter. The company's growth can be attributed to its simple, automated, and transparent dropshipping business model. Retailers can sell products online without spending time or money on inventory storage and fulfillment. The TopDawg platform connects retailers to wholesale suppliers who ship products directly to customers after an order is placed on the retailer's website. TopDawg also provides tools for integrating with popular website builders like Shopify, allowing full automation for syncing product information, inventory levels, shipments and order placement.



A key differentiator of TopDawg from other dropshipping platforms is that the TopDawg catalog comprises products made in and shipped from the USA, providing quality products for retailers with short delivery times. TopDawg's catalog team puts a lot of energy into identifying the products that consumers want most and automating marketing processes so that retailers can spend more time growing their business rather than looking for new product ideas.



“For product manufacturers and wholesalers, sourcing products through a B2B marketplace like TopDawg's is a cost-effective way for them to find new customers, get more sales, and expand their product distribution channel,” states Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg. He continued to explain that, “For retailers, using TopDawg's marketplace as a sourcing tool helps them find new products with less effort and provides lower operating costs than traditional methods. Satisfying the needs of both suppliers and retailers is what we strive to do at TopDawg.”



The rapid growth of the company's network is good news for both retailers and manufacturers on the platform: by bringing together thousands of retailers and dropshipping wholesalers, TopDawg is creating a network effect that helps members connect faster and grow their businesses more quickly.



The company's growth coincides with the increasing adoption of dropshipping platforms among e-commerce retailers. More and more e-commerce brands are turning to third-party logistics providers for help with storage, shipping, and customer service as they continue to grow rapidly in recent years.



TopDawg.com has been a leading dropshipping company since 2004. Over this time, TopDawg has built an extensive network of dropship suppliers that list their products in TopDawg's product catalog, with over 300,000 wholesale products that can be dropshipped to the USA and worldwide.



Their goal is to provide retailers with the best quality products at affordable prices. What sets Topdawg apart from other dropshippers is that it provides members with a user-friendly interface designed around dropship business needs and the ability to quickly search and filter for products that match the retailer's niche. Furthermore, the website's integration and order placement services allow members to automate order processing. Customer orders are submitted to the supplier within seconds of being placed and carrier tracking is received immediately upon the supplier's acceptance of the order.



With minimal start-up capital needed, dropshipping can be a viable option for anyone who wants to start or grow an online business but do not have access to high-capital investments like warehouses or inventory.



About TopDawg



Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, TopDawg is a B2B dropshipping company that connects retailers with wholesale product suppliers. It was founded in 2004 by a group of e-commerce and distribution industry experts. In 2017, the company expanded with a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform that offers an easy, convenient, and profitable way for online retailers to access wholesale products that can be dropshipped to their customers in the United States and worldwide. TopDawg's continuously improving services have made it one of the industry's favorite dropshipping platforms. To learn more, visit topdawg.com.

Contact Information:

TopDawg

Gina LaPick

954-251-3176

Contact via Email

www.topdawg.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/859818



Press Release Distributed by PR.com