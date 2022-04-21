Mrs. Polonia USA Launches Beauty & Cutie Health Supplement to Rebuild Hair, Skin & Nails Naturally

Woman-Owned Health & Beauty Brand Celebrates National Women's Health Week with Vegan Vitamin Launch

New York, NY April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New independent health and beauty brand Beauty & Cutie announced, today, the launch of Hair, Skin and Nails Vitamins with an innovative, new formula designed to enhance the body’s natural ability to replenish and restore. The woman-owned beauty brand launched this month from Anna Misztela, the 2017 Mrs. Polonia USA and 2018 Mrs. Polonia World winner.



Beauty & Cutie's new vegan supplements offer a unique combination of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to rebuild and promote optimal cell production to enhance healthy hair, skin, and nails. The product is wheat, lactose, gluten, egg, shellfish, fish, soy, nut, and GMO-free. Food allergies, medications, and medical conditions can impact the absorption of key nutrients. Beauty & Cutie vitamins kick-start natural rejuvenation of healthy hair, clear skin, and strong nails with a formula designed for easy absorption. Bioavailable nutrients, including zinc, play an essential role in hair and tissue growth and repair, and serve as an anti-inflammatory agent that helps to diminish skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea.



Beauty & Cutie founder Anna Misztela earned a Nutrition Science certification and became a board-licensed esthetician before starting the health and beauty brand. The company’s first product – Hair, Skin and Nails Vitamins – took two years to design and develop. Beauty & Cutie is planning additional women’s health and beauty product launches in 2022.



“When I was in my twenties, I didn’t have a good relationship with food. This caused health issues such as insulin resistance, problems with my thyroid, and skin problems. My nails were weak, and my hair was thinning,” says Anna Misztela, founder, Beauty & Cutie. “I made a simple but powerful discovery that what I eat has a tangible effect on my hair, skin, and nails. The combination of a healthy diet and the right dietary supplements transformed my inner and outer beauty, allowing me to look and feel my best.”



Beauty & Cutie Hair, Skin and Nails Vitamin ingredients include folate, an essential micronutrient; B6, an essential water-soluble vitamin; Biotin, also known as vitamin B7; Zinc, an essential nutrient for general health; Lysine, an essential amino acid required for making protein; Vitamin E, an essential vitamin for health; Silica bamboo extract, L-methionine, an essential amino acid; and L-proline, an important building block of many different proteins.



Each year, the start of National Women’s Health Week is celebrated on Mother’s Day, promoting making health a priority for women and girls in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers healthy tips to mark the observance here: https://www.cdc.gov/women/nwhw/index.htm. Misztela’s free ebook, "The Secret Diet for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails," is available for download on the company’s website: https://beautyandcutie.com/.

