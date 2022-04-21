Mark Kostabi Exhibit Adds a Touch of Chic to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Hendersonville, TN April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One of New York City’s most iconic artists will introduce a bevy of new works at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The exhibit, titled Mark Kostabi: Provocateur & Healer, will run May 1 to June 5, 2022 and will feature 42 of the celebrated artist’s paintings. The opening coincides with the MACC’s Third Annual Moonlight and Magnolias Gala Fundraiser.



“We are thrilled to introduce the paintings of Mark Kostabi to our Tennessee audience,” says Cheryl Strichik, the MACC’s executive director. “These works are remarkable for their elegance and precision, and they offer a kind of witty commentary that’s simply timeless.”



Born in Los Angeles in 1960, Kostabi studied drawing and painting at California State University before moving to New York in 1982. By 1984, he was a prominent figure in the East Village art scene. Taking his cues from Andy Warhol, Kostabi developed a practice of employing a team of creative thinkers and skilled technicians to assist him in the production of his art. Interested in getting feedback from potential audiences about “what to paint,” Kostabi conducted market research by showing his sketches around, inviting comments and suggestions about his imagery and ideas. This led to building his own style or “brand,” which consists of faceless figures who engage in allegorical or metaphorical narratives.



In 1988, he expanded his enterprising approach by founding a production facility, known as “Kostabi World.” More recently, he developed a TV game show where participants title his paintings. In the current exhibition, Kostabi’s anonymous figures are placed in situations that invite viewers to reflect upon a wide range of topics, including art history, the art market, music, the environment, politics, technology, recreation, spirituality, and love. The works also explore human attributes such as isolation, desire, alienation, greed, and faith. Executed mostly in bright and sometimes psychedelic colors, Kostabi’s paintings possess an aesthetic sensibility that reflects the high-tech domination of the 21st century.



Kostabi will conduct a master class on Sunday, May 1 as part of Moonlight and Magnolias weekend. Call (615) 822-0789 for more information. The annual gala raises money for the MACC’s arts education programs. Guest speakers for this year’s event include Rep. William Lamberth, House majority leader in the Tennessee General Assembly, and Albert Scaglione, founder and CEO of Park West Gallery. Kostabi’s exhibit is on loan from the Gallery’s Park West Museum, which has long championed this artist’s work.



The Park West Museum is a non-profit museum located in Park West Gallery’s Southfield, Michigan headquarters. The museum reopened following an extensive remodeling that added two new galleries to the facility. Admission to the museum is free to the public, ensuring that anyone who desires to learn more about art can enjoy the collection.



Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is a jewel-box art museum and education facility housed in one of Tennessee’s most spectacular antebellum mansions. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the MACC has staged exhibitions featuring everything from the ceramic art of Pablo Picasso to the evening gowns of Princess Diana. The artwork of local artists and military veterans are also on frequent display. As an art school, the MACC offers classes to more than 600 children and adults each year. The MACC also provides free arts outreach and healing arts to underserved children, families and military veterans.

