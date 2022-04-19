DMS Announces Unique Publisher Contest & the Chance to Win the Trip of a Lifetime

Digital Media Solutions announced the launch of the inaugural Carpe Oportunidad contest rewarding top-performing publisher partners with the trip of a lifetime and the chance to enjoy one of the world's premier affiliate marketing events in Barcelona.

Clearwater, FL April 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS, a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced the launch of the inaugural Carpe Oportunidad contest rewarding top-performing publisher partners with the trip of a lifetime.



The Carpe Oportunidad contest kicked off on April 7, 2022 and offers four winning publisher partners with trips of a lifetime, inviting the recipient to enjoy one of the world’s premier affiliate marketing events surrounded by the vibrant, historic and scenic city of Barcelona.



The fastest-growing non-email publisher, based on incremental revenue growth, will be awarded the coveted grand prize, including upgraded seats and accommodations.



“Digital Media Solutions has a long-standing reputation for helping publishers maximize their traffic monetization. We’re excited to introduce this contest as an added incentive and reward to our top affiliates,” said SVP of Distribution Amber Paul. This inaugural contest combines a world-class travel experience with the opportunity to foster relationships between the leading experts at DMS and top traffic partners. Paul said, “This contest is a unique opportunity for publishers partnered with DMS to show their strength and scale success.”



The grand prize winner will receive complimentary roundtrip business-class airfare to Barcelona and an upgraded hotel room for up to three nights to enjoy the city’s stunning architecture, lively nightlife, sandy beaches and superb cuisine alongside their DMS partners. The grand prize also includes passes to the premier European event for affiliate marketers and ecommerce entrepreneurs, Affiliate World Europe, taking place July 6-7, 2022. A total of four prizes will be awarded to four of the DMS publisher partners, based on revenue growth.



DMS is no stranger to the competitive spirit. Earlier this year, DMS was lauded as a leading CPA Network by mThink for the ninth year in a row. In addition to its history of awards and accolades, DMS has a sustained and illustrious reputation for providing publishers with top-tier service and solutions while helping them achieve their monetization goals.



Carpe Oportunidad winners will be notified by June 9, 2022. Click here to see the leaderboard. Publishers looking to join the DMS publisher network can apply here.



About Digital Media Solutions



Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contact Information:

Digital Media Solutions

Melissa Ledesma

(201) 528-5272

Contact via Email

www.digitalmediasolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Thomas Bock

(704) 412-8892

tbock@dmsgroup.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/859621



Press Release Distributed by PR.com